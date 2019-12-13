The Free Press
LAKE CRYSTAL — Lakesha Carter finished with 20 points for the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial girls basketball team in a 77-50 nonconference home victory over Tri-City United on Friday.
Alexis Cloyd had 19 points, while Olivia Harazin scored 14.
For the Titans, Grace Factor had 17 points.
LCWM (5-1) plays Tuesday in Cleveland.
Waseca 56, Jordan 43: Gus Boyer had 26 points and 10 rebounds in Waseca’s nonconference home victory.
Rachel Breck scored 17 points, while Hannah Potter had seven rebounds.
The Bluejays (5-1) host St. Peter Friday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 73, United South Central 53: The Bulldogs got their first win of the season. Emma Johnson led the way with 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six steals.
Mandy Gruis finished with 20 points, three assists and two steals. Hailie Wheelock had eight points, five rebounds and four steals.
St. Clair 49, Maple River 32: Ragan Vilt scored 16 points as the Cyclones defeated the Eagles in the Maple River Winter Showcase in Mapleton.
Kayli Hinze had 14 points for the winners.
Maple River was led by Ally Bruegger and Abby Bruegger, each with seven points.
Both teams continue Winter Showcase play today.
St. Peter 57, Norwood Young America 45: Morgan Kelly had 17 points and six rebounds in the Saints’ home victory.
Rhyan Holmgren finished with 11 points and five rebounds, while Josie Wiebusch had nine points and six rebounds.
The Saints (5-1) host Redwood Valley today.
