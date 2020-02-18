The Free Press
ROCHESTER — Anna Miller scored 19 points, including the 1,000th of her career to lead Rochester Mayo to a 64-29 Big Nine Conference girls basketball victory over Mankato East on Tuesday.
The Cougars were led by Lexi Karge’s double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds.
East (12-13, 11-10 in Big Nine) plays Thursday at Mankato West.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 71, Maple River 56: Lakesha Carter scored 23 points for the Knights in the nonconference home win.
Alexis Cloyd had 20 points, and Olivia Harazin had 11.
For Maple River, Ally Bruegger scored 21 points and Ashley Ulrich and Claire McGregor each finished with 13.
Maple River (15-11) opens postseason play on Monday. LCWM (20-5) starts the playoffs on Tuesday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 54, Norwood Young America 38: Brielle Bartelt led WEM with 17 points in a nonconference road win.
Toryn Richards added 14 points and nine rebounds, while Ellie Ready had 12 points.
The Bucs (22-4, 12-2) host United South Central in the first round Section 2A, South Subsection.
Marshall 50, Waseca 43: Jordyn Hilgemann scored 21 points to lead the Tigers to the Big South Conference championship win over the Bluejays.
Waseca was led by Brittney Draeger with 12 points
Waseca plays again Thursday at St. Clair.
Belle Plaine 79, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 50: Sarah Lenz scored 20 points to lead the Tigers to the win in its regular-season finale.
Lauren Johnson scored 14 points, Jaylen Struck-Schmitz had 12 and Tori Larson had 10.
Belle Plaine finishes the season 23-3.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 64, Cedar Mountain 33: Abbie Riederer had 26 points and three steals as the Chargers won at home.
Abby Nelson pulled down nine rebounds, and Emma Nelson had eight rebounds. Maddie Pearson finished with nine points and six assists.
MVL (19-6) plays Thursday at Martin County West.
Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 55, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 48: Brooke Naas scored 15 points to lead the Wolverines to the nonconference win at Comfrey.
Margo Stoesz added 12 points, and Sophie Carrison scored 11.
The Jaguars were led by Jayme Balcon with 12 points, Michaela Petrowick with 11 and Lizzie Oothoudt with 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.