MANKATO — Marah Hulke scored 23 points and dished out six assists to lead the Nicollet/Mankato Loyola girls basketball to a 61-45 Valley Conference victory over Cleveland at the Fitzgerald gym.
Zoey Weller had 11 points and five steals for the Raidres. Hayley Selby finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.
Cleveland was led by Emily Kern with 17 points.
Nicollet/Loyola (1-5, 1-4 in Valley) hosts Sleepy Eye on Monday.
Mankato East 69, Winona 39: Lexi Karge finished with 30 points and seven rebounds in the Cougars’ Big Nine victory in Winona
Mackenzie Schweim scored 22 points, and Peyton Stevermer had 12 points and six assists.
The Cougars (2-4) play Saturday at Red Wing.
Austin 78, Mankato West 71: Hope Dudycha and Kyra Walters each scored 19 points for the Packers in the Big Nine Conference win at the West gym.
Holly Wiste had 12 points, five assists and three steals for the Scarlets. Claire Hemstock had 12 points and eight rebounds. Bri Stoltzman finished with a 11 points and five assists. Teresa Kiewiet had 11 points.
West (3-2, 3-2 in Big Nine) plays Tuesday at Albert Lea.
Martin County West 52, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 42: The Mavericks won the Valley Conference game.
The Knights were led by Abbie Theusch with 21 points. Sara Allison had 11 points.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 52, Hayfield 21: Brielle Bartelt and Toryn Richards each scored 15 points for the Bucs in a Gopher Conference game in Hayfield.
Kylie Pittmann finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Ellie Ready added eight points.
The Bucs host Blue Earth Area Tuesday.
Waseca 45, Stewartville 38: Gus Boyer had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Bluejays in their nonconferene road victory.
Rachel Breck scored 13 points, while Hannah Potter finished with eight points and seven rebounds.
Waseca (4-1) will host Jordan today.
Fairmont 56, New Ulm 54: The Eagles battled back from an 11-point deficit but came up just short against the visiting Cardinals.
Hannah Osborne and Daviney Dreckman each scored 15 points for New Ulm. Osborne added six rebounds and four steals. Kirsten Dennis had 14 points. Olivia Wick finished with five blocks and eight rebounds.
New Ulm (0-4) plays Tuesday at Delano.
Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 51, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 50: Sammi Wehking and Hailie Wheelock each scored 11 points for the Bulldogs, who were edged in the ValleY Conference game.
Wehking added seven rebounds, and Wheelock had five rebounds. Mandy Gruis finished with five points, four rebounds and three steals.
Belle Plaine 67, Mayer Lutheran 59: Sarah Lenz scored 16 points in the Tigers’ Minnesota River Conference home victory.
Lauren Johnson had 13 points and four assists, and McKenna Ziemke scored 12 points.
Belle Plaine (4-1, 3-0 in MRC) plays Blue Earth Area today at the Maple River’s Showcase.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 56, West Lutheran 36: Emma Nelson led the Chargers with 14 points and nine rebounds in a nonconference game at Martin Luther College.
Maddie Pearson finished with 12 points and seven steals, while Abby Nelson had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Jordan 73, Le Sueur-Henderson 43: Lauren Gregerson finished with 13 points for the Giants in a Minnesota River conference road loss.
Makenna Johnson led Jordan with 19 points.
