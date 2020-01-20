BELLE PLAINE — The No. 5 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team lost its first game, falling 61-55 to Belle Plaine on Monday.
Brielle Bartelt finished with 17 points for the Bucs, and Toryn Richards scored 15 points.
For the Tigers, Sarah Lenz scored 16 points.
WEM (15-1) plays Friday at Maple River.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 66, Cleveland 32: Abbie Riederer finished with 16 points and eight steals for the Chargers in a nonconference loss at home.
Emma Nelson had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Olivia Merseth added seven rebounds. Kaylee Hunter and Maddie Pearson each finished with six assists.
The Chargers (13-2) host Sleepy Eye St. Mary's today.
St. James Area 74, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 52: The Saints hit 10 3-pointerss in a nonconference win at home.
Taylor Sodeman finished with 19 points, while Chloe Mickelson scored 12 for the Saints. Kelsey Grunewald and Jaelyn Haler each had 10 points.
The Saints (8-6) host Maple River Thursday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 87, Jackson County Central 71: Alexis Cloyd finished with 25 points, and Lakesha Carter scored 24 for the Knights in a nonconference home victory.
Katelin Flack had 12 points, and Olivia Harazin added 11 points for the winners.
The Knights (12-3) host Martin County West Friday.
Waseca 56, Hibbing 15: Gus Boyer led the Bluejays with 19 points in a nonconference win at Augsburg College in Minneapolis.
Hannah Potter added 13 points for Waseca.
Medford 61, Tri-City United 44: Jess Dull finished with 16 points for the Titans in the home loss.
Erica Jackson added 10 points for TCU.
The Titans (5-10) play Thursday at Jordan.
Waconia 90, New Ulm 69: The Eagles dropped the nonconference home game against the Section 2AAA foe.
Daviney Dreckman led New Ulm with 12 points. Hannah Osborne had 11 points and five assists, Bryn Nesvold had 11 points, and Olivia Wick with 10 points and eight rebounds. Kirsten Dennis also had 10 points.
New Ulm (5-9) hosts Mankato East today.
Mountain Lake/Comfrey 50, Martin County West 47: Margo Stoesz scored 18 points to lead the Wolverines over the visiting Mavericks.
Brooke Naas had 11 points, and Anika Fast had 10 points
Mountain Lake/Comfrey (8-4) hosts Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda today.
