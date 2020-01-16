The Free Press
AUSTIN — Austin erased a seven-point halftime deficit and edged Mankato East 64-63 in a Big Nine Conference girls basketball game on Thursday.
The Cougars led 30-23 at the break.
East was led by Mackenzie Schweim with 26 points and six rebounds. She hit four 3-pointers. Lexi Karge finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds.
Peyton Stevermer had nine points and seven assists.
Austin’s Hope Dudycha had 19 points.
East (7-8) plays Tuesday at New Ulm.
St. Peter 68, New Ulm 63 (OT): Morgan Kelly had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Saints, who needed extra time to defeat the visiting Eagles in a Big South Conference game.
New Ulm’s Hannah Osborne’s 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining in regulation tied the game.
Josie Wiebusch had 11 points for the Saints, and Sarah Conlon had 10 points.
Osborne finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Nora Windschill added 13 points, and Olivia Wick had four blocks.
St. Peter (11-4) plays New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Thursday. New Ulm (5-8) hosts Waconia on Monday.
Waseca 66, Fairmont 36: Gus Boyer had 25 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to lead the Bluejays to the Big South Conference road victory.
Rachel Breck scored 13 points for the winners, and Hannah Potter had 10 points and five rebounds
Waseca (11-3) is scheduled to play Saturday at Marshall.
St. James Area 48, Blue Earth Area 40: The Saints used a balanced attack to win the Big South Conference game over the visiting Bucs.
Chloe Mickelson and Kelsey Grunewald each had 10 points. Taylor Sodeman and Jaelyn Haler had nine points apiece for St. James (7-6, 2-3).
For Blue Earth Area, Tea Armstrong scored 11 points.
St. Clair 48, Nicollet/Loyola 35: Ragan Vilt scored 18 points to lead the Cyclones to the Valley Conference home win over the Raiders.
Emily Olson scored 15 points, and Sophie Cazier had 10 points.
Nicollet’s Hayley Selby had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Zoey Weller had six points, and Kendall Robertson finished with seven rebounds.
St. Clair (10-5, 4-0) plays Tuesday at Cleveland.
Blooming Prairie 55, United South Central 16: Megan Oswold scored 16 points and Bobbie Bruns had 12 as the Blossoms won the Gopher Conference game at Wells.
For the Rebels (1-12), Izzy O’Rourke had nine points.
Maple River 47, Hayfield 45: Ally Bruegger scored 14 points as the Eagles won the Gopher Conference road game.
Abby Bruegger added 10 points for the winners.
Maple River (8-7, 4-3) hosts USC on Tuesday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 78, Wabasso 50: Abbie Riederer scored 26 points to lead the Chargers to the Tomahawk Conference win at New Ulm.
Emma Nelson finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Maddie Pearson had 10 points, nine rebounds and six steals.
Abby Nelson also had 10 points.
MVL (12-2, 8-0) hosts Cleveland on Monday.
Immanuel Lutheran 51, St. Cloud Christian 8: Eve Olmanson scored 15 points for the Trojans in the win at Mankato.
Aubree Kranz added 11 points for the winners.
Immanuel plays Saturday at Rochester Area Home School.
Southwest Minnesota Christian 72, Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 63: Margo Stoesz scored 25 points for the Wolverines in the Red Rock Conference loss.
Anika Fast added 13 points, and Brooke Naas had 12.
