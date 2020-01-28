MANKATO -- Lani Schoper had 16 points and four steals as the Mankato West girls basketball team defeated Rochester Century 65-53 in a Big Nine Conference home game Tuesday.
Calie Schumann had 14 points and three assists for the Scarlets, and Briana Stoltzman scored 13. Holly Wiste added nine points and nine rebounds.
The Scarlets (12-5, 10-3 in Big Nine) play Friday in Austin.
Mankato East 61, Owatonna 59: Mackenzie Schweim made a layup with 2 seconds to play as the Cougars won the Big Nine game at Owatonna.
Schweim finished with 28 points, four rebounds and four assists. Lexi Karge had 20 points and six rebounds, while Peyton Stevermer added eight points and eight assists.
The Cougars (8-11, 7-8) host Red Wing on Friday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 76, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 42: Toryn Richards had 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals as the Bucs won a Gopher Conference game at Waterville.
Trista Hering had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Brielle Bartelt added 13 points and five assists.
Sarah Johns led NRHEG with 12 points.
WEM (18-1, 10-0) plays at home Friday against Hayfield.
Jordan 82, LeSueur-Henderson 46: Lauren Gregerson scored 11 points for the Giants in a Minnesota River Conference game at Le Sueur.
McKenna Johnson led Jordan with 20 points.
LSH (4-12, 0-9) plays at Sibley East on Friday.
Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 47: Margo Stoesz led the Wolverines with 14 points at Hills-Beaver Creek.
Brooke Naas added 13 points.
Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey plays Thursday at Edgerton.
United South Central 29, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 28: Hannah Olson and Izzy O'Rourke each scored 11 for the Rebels in a Gopher Conference game.
Tristan Servantez hit a free throw with 1.0 seconds remaining to seal the win.
USC plays Thursday at Martin County West.
Tri-City United 71, Sibley East 62: Erica Jackson scored 21 points as the Titans won a Minnesota River Conference game at Montgomery.
Jessica Dull added 14 points, and Grace Factor scored 12.
For Sibley East, Audrey Parrott and Kenzie Latzke each scored 17 points.
TCU (7-11, 3-6) plays Thursday at home against Southwest Christian.
Triton 72, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 48: Mandy Gruis had 13 points, two rebounds and two assists in the Bulldogs' nonconference loss.
Amanda Sack added 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal, and Emma Johnson had nine points and four rebounds.
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 85, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 65: Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart made 11 3-pointers in the first half to win the Tomahawk Conference game at MVL.
MVL was led by Emma Nelson's 20 points and 10 rebounds. Abbie Riederer scored 19 points, and Naomi Anderson had 10 points and seven rebounds. Maddie Pearson made eight assists.
MVL (15-3, 10-1) plays Thursday at Sleepy Eye.
