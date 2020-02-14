MANKATO — Mackenzie Schweim scored 23 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead the Mankato East girls basketball team to a 65-45 Big Nine Conference victory over Winona on Friday.
Lexi Karge had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Randi Baier finished with nine points and 10 rebounds, and Peyton Stevermer had 10 points and six assists.
The Cougars (12-12, 11-9 in Big Nine) play Tuesday at Rochester Mayo.
Mankato West 59, Northfield 38: Briana Stoltzman finished with 19 points, eight steals and seven assists for the Scarlets in the Big Nine road win.
Claire Hemstock and Holly Wiste each scored 10 points. Lani Schoper added nine points and seven steals.
West (16-7, 14-5) plays today at Owatonna.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 59, United South Central 27: Toryn Richards had 21 points and five rebounds for the Bucs in a Gopher Conference home victory.
With a record of 14-2, WEM tied Medford for the Gopher Conference title.
Kylie Pittmann had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Brielle Bartelt finished with 12 points and five assists.
WEM plays Tuesday at Norwood Young America.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 63, Nicollet/Mankato Loyola 41: Emma Nelson had 11 points, 12 rebounds and five steals as the Chargers won the nonconference game at Nicollet.
Abbie Riederer had 11 points, and Abby Nelson finished with 10 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Maddie Pearson scored nine points and had six assists.
For Nicollet, Zoey Weller scored 11 points and Megan Frutiger had 10 points.
MVL (18-6), plays Tuesday at home against Cedar Mountain. Nicollet/Loyola (8-15) hosts Mountain Lake Area on Thursday.
St. Clair 49, Springfield 46: Aly Vaughan made a 3-pointer — her only basket of the game — with 10 seconds remaining to lift the Cyclones over the Tigers in a nonconference game at St. Clair.
Ragan Vilt led St. Clair with 19 points. Emily Olson scored 18 points.
Springfield's Sydney Hauger had eight points.
St. Clair (14-10) plays Monday at Sleepy Eye St. Mary's. Springfield (20-4) plays at Sleepy Eye St. Mary's on Tuesday.
St. Peter 52, Fairmont 39: Morgan Kelly scored 15 points and had 11 rebounds as the Saints won the Big South Conference game at Fairmont.
Sarah Conlon had 13 points and four assists, and Josie Wiebusch finished with 12 points and six rebounds.
Cadee Becker led Fairmont with 15 points.
Waseca 63, Blue Earth Area 23: Rachel Breck led the Bluejays with 17 points and 10 rebounds in a Big South home victory.
Samantha Azure added 10 points for Waseca.
Waseca (18-5) plays Tuesday at Marshall for the Big South championship.
New Ulm 58, St. James 43: Led by Olivia Wick's triple-double of 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks the Eagles won the Big South Conference road game.
Hannah Osborne added nine points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Kirsten Dennis had 15 points, and Nora Windschill had eight rebounds.
The Eagles (11-13) play Monday at Martin County West.
Belle Plaine 83, Le Sueur-Henderson 58: Sarah Lenz scored 18 points and dished out five assists as the Tigers won the Minnesota River Conference game at home.
Jaylen Struck-Schmitz finished with 17 points, and Lauren Johnson had 15. Leah Lenz had 13 points and seven rebounds.
The Giants were led by Olivia Fritz with 14 points, Morgan Goettlicher with 13 and Lauren Gregersen with 12.
The Tigers (21-3, 13-0) host Southwest Christian Monday.
Immanuel Lutheran 58, St. Croix Falls 17: Eve Olmanson led the Trojans with 18 points, six rebounds and five steals in a road Christian Athletic League game.
Aubree Kranz finished with 12 points and six steals, while Anna Pepper had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Immanuel hosts Faith Christian today.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 72, Hope Academy 27: Emma Johnson had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs, who won the nonconference game at home.
Amanda Sack had 12 points, and Mandy Gruis scored eight.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 83, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 33: Abbie Theusch scored 11 points in the Knights' nonconference loss.
