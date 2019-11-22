The Free Press
MANKATO — Mankato East cut a double-digit lead down to 4 in the final minutes, but St. Peter won the season-opening nonconference girls basketball game 58-46 at the East gym Friday.
St. Peter led 28-14 at halftime. Morgan Kelly led the Saints with 23 points, and Sarah Conlon scored 17.
Mackenzie Schweim had 19 points and four rebounds for the Cougars, and Lexi Karge had 15 points and seven rebounds. Peyton Stevermer scored 8 points.
East plays Tuesday at Faribault.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 92, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 60: Alexis Cloyd opened the season with 37 points in the Knights’ nonconference road win.
Lakesha Carter added 26 points for LCWM.
Abby Riederer led MVL with 18 points, and Emma Nelson scored 17.
LCWM plays another nonconference game today at Belle Plaine. MVL plays at Wabasso on Dec. 3.
St. Clair 70, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 61: Kayli Hinze scored 25 points to lead St. Clair to the nonconference victory at home.’
Ragan Vilt added 18 points, while Emily Olson scored 11 and Sophie Cazier had 10.
Mercedes Huerta led FBA with 20 points.
St. Clair hosts United South Central on Dec. 2.
St. James Area 53, Nicollet/Loyola 41: Chloe Mickelson scored 16 points as St. James Area won the season-opening nonconference game at Nicollet.
Ellie Becker added 12 points for the Saints, who were 16 of 19 at the free-throw line. Taylor Sodeman added 10 points.
Mara Hulke led Nicollet/Loyola with 12 points and nine steals, while Megan Frutiger added 11 points.
Nicollet/Loyola plays another nonconference game Tuesday at Sibley East. St. James Area hosts New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday.
Maple River 75, Sibley East 62: Ashley Ulrich scored 18 points as Maple River won the nonconference game at Arlington.
Isabella Nelson, Ally Bruegger and Claire McGregor each added 13 points.
Audrey Parrott led Sibley East with 19 points, and McKenzie Latzke scored 17.
Maple River hosts Hayfield on Tuesday.
Sleepy Eye 65, Cleveland 25: Brittany Dittbenner scored 16 points as the Indians won the nonconference season-opener at Sleepy Eye.
Kadence Hess scored 14 points for Sleepy Eye, and Brianna Mertz added 10 points.
