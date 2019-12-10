ROCHESTER — Holly Wiste led a balanced Mankato West girls basketball team with 19 points, helping the Scarlets pull away in the second half for a 65-47 win over Rochester in a Big Nine Conference game Tuesday.
The game was tied at 25 at halftime.
Wiste also had four steals. Bri Stoltzman had 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Claire Hemstock had 10 points and seven rebounds. Calie Schumann scored 10 points.
West (3-1, 3-1 in Big Nine) hosts Austin on Thursday.
Waseca 65 St. James Area 30: Waseca's Gus Boyer scored 21 points in the Bluejays' Big South Conference road win.
Boyer also had three rebounds and seven assists. Hannah Potter had 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Rachel Breck and Jaden Hiller each scored 10 points.
The Saints were led by Chloe Mickelson with 10 points.
St. James (3-2) hosts Mountain Lake/Comfrey on Dec. 19. Waseca (3-1) plays Thursday at Stewartville.
Blooming Prairie 55, Maple River 36: Megan Oswald led the Blossoms with 16 points and Julia Worke had 14 in the Gopher Conference game at Mapleton.
The Eagles were led by Claire McGregor with 13 points and Ally Bruegger with 11.
Maple River (1-2, 0-2) will host its Winter Showcase this weekend and play St. Clair on Friday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 67, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 47: Toryn Richards scored 23 points and pulled down seven rebounds as the Bucs won the Gopher Conference road game.
Kylie Pittmann had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists for WEM, and Brielle Bartelt had 13 points and four steals.
The Panthers were led by Sophie Stork with 18 points and Sidney Schultz with 16.
WEM (4-0, 3-0) plays Thursday at Hayfield.
St. Clair 55, Martin County West 38: Kayli Hinze scored 25 points to help St. Clair stay unbeaten, winning the Valley Conference game at Sherburn.
Emily Olson added 15 points, and Aly Vaughn scored 10.
St. Clair (4-0, 2-0) plays in the Maple River tournament on Friday at Mapleton.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 64, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 30: Emma Nelson had 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots as the Chargers won the Tomahawk Conference game at Winthrop.
Abby Riederer added 14 points, six rebounds and five steals, and Kaylee Hunter scored 14 points. Maddie Pearson had 11 points and nine assists.
MVL (4-1, 3-0) plays West Lutheran on Thursday at the Martin Luther College tournament in New Ulm.
St. Peter 51, Blue Earth Area 21: Morgan Kelly had 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Saints won a Big South Conference game at St. Peter.
Josie Wiebusch added eight points for the Saints.
Erika Howard led BEA with seven points.
St. Peter (4-1, 2-1) plays a nonconference game at home Friday against Norwood Young America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.