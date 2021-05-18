MANKATO — Owen Bjork shot a four-under-par 67 to led Mankato West past Austin 297-363 in a Big Nine Conference boys golf meet Tuesday at Mankato Golf Club.
Tyler Tosch shot 72, and Timothy Cain and Leo Gellert both shot 79 for the Scarlets.
West plays a dual meet against Rochester Mayo on Friday at Eastwood Golf Course.
Owatonna 351, Mankato East boys 351: Carter Dean was the medalist, shooting 80, to help the Cougars tie in the Big Nine dual meet at Owatonna Country Club.
However, Owatonna won the meet because of the fifth-player tiebreaker.
Tristan Hansen shot 88, Jacob Kanzenbach had 90, and Isaac Brennan finished at 93 for the Cougars.
East plays in the second Big Nine meet Tuesday at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Valley Conference: Jack Ammann was the medalist, leading St. Clair/Loyola to the boys championship at the Valley Conference meet at Terrace View Golf Course.
St. Clair/Loyola shot 345, followed by Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at 348, Madelia at 365, Alden-Conger at 367, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial at 390, Truman/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther at 394 and Martin County West at 405.
Ammann shot 74, one stroke better than JWP's Logan Thell. Colin Wihlm of Madelia was third at 76, with Hunter Schmidt of Martin County West at 77 and Drew Grommersch of LCWM at 85.
JWP won the girls championship at 420, with Alden-Conger at 494 and Madelia at 500.
Emily Drummer of St. Clair/Loyola was the medalist at 88. JWP's Taylor Rinehart and Kirsten Thell were second and third, respectively, at 98 and 99. Allie Johnson of LCWM took fourth at 102, and Emma Kleinschrodt of Alden-Conger rounded out the top five at 105.
Big South Conference, East girls: Waseca's Megan Nelson and Fairmont's Maggy Totzke tied for medalist at 40 at Riverside Town & Country Club.
Fairmont won the meet at 179, with St. Peter second at 185. Jackson County Central was third at 189, followed by New Ulm at 195, Blue Earth Area at 205 and Waseca at 213.
JCC's Regan Farmer was third at 41. Adrianna Bixby of St. Peter was next at 44, with Fairmont's Anika Haugen at 46.
The Big South Championship will be played Monday at Dakotah Ridge Golf Course.
Gopher Conference boys: United South Central shot 165 to win the meet at Riverview Golf Course.
Blooming Prairie was runner-up at 174, led by medalist Kollyn Alwes' 37.
Faribault Bethlehem Academy was third at 178, followed by Hayfield at 191, Maple River at 199 and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva at 209.
Kadyn Neubauer led USC with a 38.
