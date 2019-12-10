ROCHESTER — Caitlin Hvinden had a hat trick and an assist, and the Mankato West girls hockey team defeated Rochester John Marshall 5-4 in a Big Nine Conference game on Tuesday.
Molly Grundoffer had a goal and an assist, and Delaney Giesen scored her first varsity goal for the Scarlets. Sunshine Langworthy assisted on two goals.
Goaltender Sarah Olsen made 32 saves for the win.
The Scarlets (6-2-0) will host Marshall at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
Northfield 3, West boys 2: The Raiders scored three unanswered goals and won the Big Nine Conference Game at All Seasons Arena.
Carson VanZuilen had a goal and two assists for Northfield, assisting on Spencer Klotz's game-winning goal with 50 seconds remaining.
For the Scarlets, Ethan Fox and Stephen Schwartz scored goals Wyant Fowlds had two assists. Nick Lundberg and Caleb Cross also had assists.
Cross made 17 saves in goal.
West outshot Northfield 21-20.
West (2-3-0) plays Saturday at Rochester Century.
