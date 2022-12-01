The prep hockey season is underway, and the local teams are hoping to make big strides throughout the long season.
Team goals vary in the different programs, but each club hopes to be playing its best hockey come playoff time.
Here’s a look at each team.
Mankato East girls
Each player on the Cougars has a bracelet that reads “stay humble, stay hungry.”
With only one player gone from a team that delivered the first state-tournament victory in program history last season, the hope is to return to Xcel Energy Center. Maybe this will be the year the Cougars win the first quarterfinal in program history.
However, last season’s success won’t make this season’s journey any easier.
“Our expectations are high,” East coach Amber Prange said. “We’re trying to remain grounded to stay humble with how much work we still have to put in to achieve those goals.”
East’s top returning forwards are Kenzie Keller and Jess Eykyn, who have already recorded eight and seven points, respectively, through three games.
Ashley Fischer, Brielle Newton, Kailey Newton and Ava Tibodeau also return to play key roles upfront.
On the blue line, Emmy Schulz and Sophie Steindl are key returners, while Trinity Jackson will play her senior season with the Cougars after previously playing for Mankato West.
Goaltender Anna Rader returns after posting a .924 save percentage last season.
Mankato West boys
Nate Olsen was hoping to win a few more games in his first season as the Scarlets’ head coach in 2021-22.
However, he was happy with the progress he saw throughout the season, and his players have continued to improve during the offseason.
The goal is to be much improved this winter.
“It really lit a fire under our guys to change our culture a little bit in a positive manner,” Olsen said. “Spending more time off the ice in the weight room, taking more time in the spring, summer and fall. Really putting in additional work.”
Returning forwards Gage Schmidt, Hunter Rigdon, Zach Benson and Jaeger Zimmerman will be asked to carry the load offensively.
In the D-core, Toby Essay, Derek Stierlen and Carter Mihm are the key returners.
Freshman Mason Schreiber is expected to start in goal.
“We’re going to be a tougher team to play against and take pride in doing that,” Olsen said. “Firmly believe we can be a contender in Section 3A when this thing is all said and done.”
Mankato East/Loyola boys
Cougars’ coach Adam Fries loves reaching the state tournament, and has relished trips in 2018, 2020 and again last season.
The expectation in the program is to make it to St. Paul each year, but Fries wants to take the next step.
“We’ve been up there a bunch of times, but we’ve never won the first game,” Fries said. “We still haven’t been able to cross that hurdle of winning when we get there. When you look at that, that’s important. That’s the next big feat our program has to accomplish.”
East has a roster filled with players who played at state last season, and also gets back senior forward Zach Lebens, who missed all of last year after suffering a knee injury during the soccer season. Lebens already has three goals through two games.
“That kid’s incredible. His speed, his vision, his hockey sense, his skill. We were already really good, but that really helps our chances,” Fries said. “He’s one of those kids that’s an instant game-changer.”
Andrew Bastian, Brayden Borgmeier, Rafe Bowman, Christian Theuninck and Owen Quist are other returning forwards for East/Loyola.
Returning defensemen Shae Gavin, Alex Morgan and Aaron Kamm will play key roles.
Fries said he expects Brody Kunst to carry the load in net.
Mankato West/Mankato Loyola/St. Clair girls
Entering last season, there were 28 players in the West program, but 14 of them had never played hockey before.
New coach Jeff Zimmerman said 27 players are out this year, but it’s a more experienced group, with many of the players from last season now entering their second year, and some seventh- and eighth-graders who’ve played youth hockey joining a group of veteran returners.
“We’re definitely more experienced as far as hockey knowledge,” Zimmerman said. “We’re sitting a little better than we were last year as far as skill-wise.”
Brooke Ponkrandt, Lexi Reddy and Marleigh Jordan are the Scarlets’ top returning forwards, while defenders Hope Rademaker and Tori Tosch are also back.
Eighth-grade forwards Shelby Jones and Penny Gorman, along with seventh-grader Maree Zimmerman, have recorded varsity points already this season and are expected to be key contributors.
Sophomore Alyana Smith, who started last season as a first-year player, returns in goal.
“We just are looking at it as an advancement thing where we’re better at the end of the year than we were at the beginning of the year,” coach Zimmerman said. “We get better every practice and we get better every game ... we actually build our brand of hockey, letting people know that girls hockey is a viable sport at Mankato West.”
