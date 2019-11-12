Sunshine Langworthy is the only girl among a group of four hockey-playing siblings, including a brother playing in college at Bethel.
“I have the puck luck in the family,” she said with a smile.
With the number of points the senior forward has put up for the Mankato West girls hockey team, there must be more skill involved than luck.
She scored 19 goals last season and ended up with 44 points, which ranked second on the team and is tops among returning players this year. Since eighth grade, Langworthy has racked up 46 goals and assisted on 46 others for 92 points.
“I gave my brother some puck luck the other day,” Langworthy said. “I need it back, though. It’s mine now.”
If she really needs it, it will be for tonight when Scarlets will open the season at 7 p.m. at Worthington.
“She’s been on the top line for us the last four years,” West coach Shaun Reddy said.
That line will look quite a bit different this year with Lindsey Hays gone. Hays, now playing at St. Catherine, had 36 goals and 70 points last season and more than 130 points for her career.
“It’s going to be tough to fill those skates,” Reddy said. “But it was the same when we lost Courtney (Bloemke) the year before.”
Bloemke had 48 goals and 79 points in 2017-18. When she graduated, Molly Grundhoffer moved into that spot. As a freshman last season, Grundhoffer had 24 goals and 41 points, tops among all ninth-graders in Minnesota. This fall, she participated in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League.
Reddy isn’t set on who will move into Hays’ spot, but he does believe there are options.
“Everyone is going to have a crack at being in that spot,” he said. “We have a lot of players who can play there for us. …
“We hope to spread the scoring out among all the lines and get more girls involved. This is the deepest we’ve been in the last four, five years I’ve been around it.”
Sophomore Emily Bloemke had seven goals last season. Junior Allyson Grabianowski and sophomore Caitlin Hvinden each had five. Junior Eliana Palesotti also adds depth up front.
Junior defender Tealy Krosch finished the season with three goals and 13 points.
It will help to have Langworthy’s leadership, too, the coach said.
“Sunshine always has a positive attitude,” Reddy said. “She’s not afraid to step up and say something if she needs to. She definitely has that personality you need to have to be a leader on and off the ice.”
Langworthy and senior forward Rachel Trautman are the Scarlets’ captains. Grabianowski and goaltender Sarah Olsen are the alternates.
Olsen is back for her fourth season as a varsity starter. She went 15-10-3 last year with a .883 save percentage and a 3.27 goals-against average.
Reddy hopes the Scarlets can find players on the blue line to protect Olsen, as two solid defenders, McKenna Krosch and Hannah Wieland, graduated.
“It will be a little tougher to replace McKenna and Hannah on D, but we’re definitely deeper up front,” Reddy said.
West went 15-10-3 last year and had its season end in the section championship game against Mankato East/Loyola. A year earlier, Marshall beat the Scarlets in the section final.
“I’m really hoping to get the team back to the section final,” Langworthy said. “Hopefully, the third time’s a charm.”
