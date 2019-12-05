The Free Press

MANKATO — Blake Waletich and Gavin Brunmeier each scored two goals and assisted on another as the Mankato West boys hockey team defeated Rochester Mayo 7-2 in a Big Nine Conference game on Thursday at All Seasons Arena.

Wyant Fowlds had a goal and two assists, and Jack Wittenberg had a goal and an assist for the Scarlets. Caden Oltman also had a goal.

Brandon Swenson finished with three assists.

West outshot Mayo 35-24. Caleb Cross finished with 22 saves in goal.

The Scarlets (2-1-0) host Alexandria at 1 p.m. Saturday.

West girls 5, Rochester Mayo 2: Molly Grundhoffer had a goal and three assists as the Scarlets won the Big Nine Conference game at Rochester.

Sunshine Langworthy had a goal and an assist. Tealy Krosch, Brooke Pockrandt, and Emily Bloemke scored goals.

Sarah Olsen made 25 saves in goal.

The Scarlets (5-2-0) host Rochester Century on Monday.

New Prague 2, East/Loyola girls 1: Anna Rader made 51 saves in the Cougars’ nonconference loss at New Prague.

Rader allowed one even-strength goal and a 5-on-3 power-play goal.

Sydney Kanstrup scored the lone goal for East/Loyola, which had 22 shots on goal. Emmy Schulz assisted.

East/Loyola (3-4-0) host Red Wing at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Northfield 6, East/Loyola boys 4: Jacob Kazenbach had a goal and an assist for the Cougars in the Big Nine Conference road loss.

Hayden Guillemette, Matthew Salzle and Jake Schreiber also scored goals for East/Loyola.

The Cougars (0-3-1) play Saturday at Rochester Mayo.

Hutchinson 6, Minnesota River boys 3: Brock Olson scored two goals for the Bulldogs in the nonconference loss at Le Sueur.

Logan Throldahl had a goal and an assist, and Shawn Lehtinen had two assists.

Goaltender Logan Moe made 28 saves in the loss.

 

