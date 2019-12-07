The Free Press
MANKATO — No. 7 Alexandria scored two goals in the final 1:23 of regulation to force overtime and Caleb Strong scored at 5:27 of the extra period to defeat the Mankato West 4-3 in a boys hockey game Saturday at All Seasons Arena.
Brandon Swenson had a hat trick for the the Scarlets. Gavin Brunmeier had two assists.
The Scarlets led 2-0 after one period and 3-1 after two. Alexandria’s Josiah Gronholz scored with 1:23 left in the third and Matthew Carlsen tied the game with 31 seconds remaining.
Alexandria outshot West 37-14. Scarlets goalie Caleb Cross made 33 saves.
West (2-2-0) hosts Northfield on Tuesday.
Red Wing 4, East/Loyola girls 3: The Wingers scored two third-period goals en route to the Big Nine Conference win over the Cougars at All Seasons Arena.
Kailey Newton, Sydney Kanstrup and Kaylee Eykyn scored goals for East/Loyola. Emma Bastian and Sophie Steindl each had an assist.
Goalie Hailey Baker made 32 saves as the Cougars were outshot 36-27.
The Cougars (3-5-0) host Faribault on Thursday.
East/Loyola boys 8, Rochester Mayo 4: Matthew Salzle had a hat trick and two assists, and Layten Liffrig had two goals and three assists as the Cougars won the Big Nine Conference road game.
Jake Schreiber scored two goals and assisted on another. Aiden Prochaska scored the other East goal.
The Cougars (1-3-1) host New Richmond, Wisconsin, on Saturday.
Minnesota River boys 6, Windom 2: Brady Sowder had a two goals and two assists as the Bulldogs won at Windom.
Shawn Lehtinen scored two goals, and Charlie Weick had a goal and three assists.
Matt Fink scored Minnesota River’s other goal.
Goaltender Mitch Kotek made 30 saves for first varsity win.
Minnesota River girls 7, Windom 3: Nicole McCabe and Keely Olness each finished with two goals and two assists for the Bulldogs in a road victory.
Angel Mass, Alexis Christnagel and Lucy Kleschult also scored for Minnesota River.
The Bulldogs play Tuesday at Hutchinson.
