MANKATO — Brandon Swenson scored a goal and assisted on another for the Mankato West boys hockey team on Tuesday, but the Scarlets lost 4-2 to New Prague in a nonconference game at All Seasons Arena.
Jake Lee had a hat trick for the Trojans, who added an empty-net goal at the end.
Nate Looft scored West's other goal. Wyant Fowlds had an assist.
Caleb Cross made 20 saves for the Scarlets. New Prague had a 23-18 shot advantage.
The Scarlets (1-1-0) host Rochester Mayo on Thursday.
Austin 4, West girls 3: Jordyn McCormack had a hat trick, and the Packers scored three second-period goals en route to the Big Nine Conference win at All Seasons Arena.
The Scarlets outshot the Packers 29-19.
Emily Bloemke, Molly Grundhoffer and Allyson Grabianowski scored the West goals.
West's Sarah Olsen made 15 saves in goal.
West (4-2-0) plays again Thursday at Rochester Mayo.
Faribault 6, East/Loyola girls 1: Evey Johnson scored the lone goal for the Cougars in the Big Nine Conference loss at Faribault.
Hannah Rigdon and Sydney Kanstrup had assists.
Faribault outshot East/Loyola 30-27.
East/Loyola (3-3-0) plays Thursday at New Prague.
Minnesota River girls 7, Fairmont 2: Keely Olness had a hat trick as the Bulldogs won at Fairmont.
Anna Pavlo and Emma Seaver each had a goal and an assist for the winners. Goalie Madison Kisor made 35 saves.
Minnesota River (5-4-0) plays Saturday at Windom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.