The Free Press
MANKATO — Matthew Salzle scored two goals and had two assists to lead the Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey team to a 7-1 Big Nine Conference victory over Albert Lea on Tuesday at All Seasons Arena.
Layten Liffrig had two goals and an assist.
Aiden Prochaska, Hayden Guillemette and Jake Kanzenbach scored the Cougars’ other goals.
Caelin Brueske got the win in goal.
The Cougars (3-3-1) play Thursday at Hutchinson.
West boys 2, Faribault 1: Ethan Fox scored what would stand as the game-winning goal at 7:35 of the third period as the Scarlets won the Big Nine Conference road game.
Wyant Fowlds scored the first goal for West, unassisted. Brayden Wiese assisted on Fox’s goal.
The Scarlets outshot the Falcons 26-21. Caleb Cross made 20 saves in goal for the Scarlets.
West (3-4-0) plays Thursday at Minnehaha Academy.
Faribault 9, West girls 4: The Falcons outshot the Scarlets 42-15 en route to the Big Nine Conference victory at All Seasons Arena.
The Falcons jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period and didn’t look back. Alli Velander had a hat trick, and Olivia Williamson had a goal and four assists for Faribault.
For West, Molly Grundhoffer scored two goals. Allyson Grabianowski and Eliana Palesotti each scored a goal.
The Scarlets (6-5-0) host New Ulm on Thursday.
Albert Lea 6, East/Loyola girls 1: Kaylee Eykyn scored the lone goal for the Cougars in the Big Nine Conference road loss.
The Tigers outshot the Cougars 34-23. Anna Rader made 28 saves in the loss.
East/Loyola (3-7-0) will host Hutchinson on Thursday.
Minnesota River boys 3, Redwood Valley 2: Charlie Weick scored with 5.5 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Bulldogs to the win in Le Sueur.
Seth Reicks and Brendan O’Keefe scored first-period goals for Minnesota River. Redwood Valley tied it with two quick goals in the second.
The Bulldogs had a 28-21 shots-on-goal advantage.Mitch Kotek made 19 saves for the win.
The Bulldogs (4-5-0) play Saturday at Mankato East/Loyola.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.