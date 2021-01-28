MANKATO -- Delaney Giesen and Lexi Reddy each finished with a goal and an assist for the Mankato West girls hockey team in a 4-0 Big Nine Conference victory over Winona on Thursday at All Seasons Arena.
Brooke Pockrandt and Trinity Jackson also scored for the Scarlets. Ally Grabianowski and Hope Rademaker each had assists.
The Scarlets outshot Winona 55-13. Sarah Olsen made 13 saves to get the shutout.
West (1-4) plays Mankato East Tuesday at All Seasons Arena.
Mankato East/Loyola boys 5, Rochester Century 2: Brett Borchardt scored a pair of goals for the Cougars in a Big Nine win.
Zach Lebens, Quintin Steindl and Ian Mueller also scored for the Cougars.
The Cougars outshot the Panthers 53-15.
East/Loyola (3-1) will host Rochester Mayo on Saturday at All Seasons Arena.
Mankato West boys 5, Winona 2: Gage Schmidt had a hat trick for the Scarlets as they won the Big Nine game at Winona.
Ethan Fox scored twice for West. Wyant Fowlds and Brandon Swenson each finished with three assists.
Caleb Cross got the shutout for West.
The Scarlets (5-0) play Thursday against Mankato East/Loyola at All Seasons Arena.
