MANKATO — Amber Reuter scored two goals for Mankato East, which defeated Austin 6-0 in a Big Nine Conference girls soccer match Friday at Bethany Lutheran.
Kenzie Keller added a goal and assist. Sammi Prybylla, Megan Geraets and Ella Huettl had the other goals, and Payton Hardesty had an assist.
Izzy Schott made three saves for East. Sydney Prybylla, Ashlyn Herring, Julia Fischerand Natalie Benton had strong games on defense.
The Cougars (6-0-4) play Tuesday at Faribault.
Austin 5, Mankato East boys 0: Calin Jacobs made 20 saves for the Cougars in the Big Nine loss at Austin.
East, which trailed 2-0 at halftime, had five shots on goal.
East (3-5-2) plays Tuesday against Faribault at Bethany Lutheran.
Mankato West boys 6, Faribault 0: Ahmed Mohamed scored three goals as the Scarlets ended the regular season by winning the Big Nine match at Faribault.
Caspar Olseth had two goals and two assists, and Cooper Jones made three assists. Kuony Chol scored a goal, and Brian Lewis had an assist.
West (4-4-2) opens the section tournament on Oct. 12.
Mankato West girls 8, Faribault 0: Kylie Peters had two goals and two assists West’s Big Nine victory at Caswell North.
Aubrey Bahl also had two goals, and Annelise Winch, Monera McMahon, Alaina Spaude and Julia Schumacher also had goals. Aubrey Makela and Elise Rykhus each had an assist.
Macy Bauer made four saves, and Bri Stoltzman had one for West, which had nine shots on goal.
West ends the regular season at 6-2-2.
Marshall 4, Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia girls 0: The Crusaders dropped the game at the Loyola field.
No details were available.
The Crusaders play Tri-City United on Tuesday.
Marshall 3, Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 2: Marshall scored twice in the final 13 minutes to claim the home victory.
The Crusaders led 2-0 in the first half before Marshall made its comeback. Wilber Coca Romero and Jeferson Alverenga had the Crusaders’ goals, while Ramiro Zamora had an assist.
Jack Richards made 13 saves. The Crusaders had 12 shots on goal.
The Crusaders play Tuesday at home against Tri-City United.
Waseca girls 5, New Ulm 1: Gabby Rodriguez scored two goals as Waseca won the Big South Conference match at Waseca.
Waseca boys 1, New Ulm 1: Sage Lang scored Waseca’s goal at 23:52 of the first half in a Big South tie at New Ulm.
Christian Arreguin assisted on Lang’s goal.
New Ulm scored four minutes into the second half to tie the match.
