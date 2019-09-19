The Free Press
MANKATO — Isak Abader scored the game-winning goal as the Mankato East boys soccer team defeated Rochester Century 2-1 in a Big Nine Conference match Tuesday at Thomas O. Anderson Field.
Suheyb Abdi scored for the Cougars in the first half on an assist from Omar Abdi.
After the Panthers tied the game early in the second, Abader scored the winner with 8:42 remaining.
Centruy outshot East 14-7. Calin Jacobs made 13 saves for the Cougars.
East (3-7-1) will play West on Saturday at Thomas O. Anderson Field.
Marshall 4, Loyola girls 1: Grace Nachreiner scored for the Crusaders in a home loss.
Marshall outshot Loyola 22-11. Paige Olinger made 18 saves.
The Crusaders (1-10) play Saturday at Hope Academy in Minneapolis.
New Ulm girls 6, Waseca 2: Livia Reinarts and Bekah Friendshuh each scored two goals as New Ulm won the Big South Conference match at home.
Hannah Osborne also had a goal, and Madison Roufs had a goal and assist.
New Ulm keeper Kendra Nesvold made eight saves. New Ulm had 20 shots.
New Ulm (6-4-1) hosts Mound Westonka on Saturday.
Waseca boys 2, New Ulm 0: Josh Rakoczy made nine saves for New Ulm in a Big South loss at Waseca.
New Ulm hosts Mound Westonka on Saturday.
Loyola boys 1, Marshall 1: Wilber Coca Romero scored the lone goal for the the Crusaders in their road draw.
Shots on goal were 4-3 in favor of the Tigers. Jack Richards made three saves in goal.
Loyola hosts Worthington on Monday.
