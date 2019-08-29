The Free Press
MANKATO — Daevya Gagnon and Julia Fischer each scored in the first half, as the Mankato East girls soccer team defeated Delano 2-0 in a nonconference game Thursday at Thomas O. Anderson Field.
Kristina Volk had an assist for the Cougars, who outshot the Tigers 11-3. Emily Eckheart made three saves in goal for the shutout.
East (4-0) will play Tuesday at Fairmont.
Austin, 3, East boys 1: Suheyb Abdi scored the lone goal for the Cougars in a Big Nine Conference road loss to the No. 4 Packers.
Seth Hardesty assisted on the goal, which gave East a 1-0 lead at the game’s 22-minute mark.
Austin outshot East 9-7. Calin Jacobs four saves in goal for the Cougars.
East (1-3) will host Fairbault at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
West Boys 2, Owatonna 2: Tyler Makela tied the game on a penalty kick with two minutes remaining at Dakota Meadows.
Neither team scored during the two five-minute overtime periods.
Ahmed Mohamed started the scoring in the 14th minute on an assist from Caspar Olseth. The Huskies outshot the Scarlets 9-5.
West (3-0-1) will host Rochester Mayo on Thursday.
Owatonna 3, West girls 0: The fifth-ranked Scarlets were shut out in a Big Nine Conference game at Owatonna.
The Huskies scored once in the first half and twice in the second half.
West was outshot 10-5. Claire Hemstock made seven saves in goal.
The Scarlets will host Rochester Lourdes on Tuesday.
Fairmont 4, Loyola boys 3: Mankato Loyola/Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/St. Clair/Madelia fell just short against the Cardinals at Loyola field.
Anderson Flores, Derick Vivas and Ramiro Zamora each scored for the Crusaders. Vivas also added an assist.
Loyola spent much of the second half trailing 4-2. Zamora scored the third goal late, but Loyola couldn’t get an equalizer. The Crusaders outshot Fairmont 8-6.
The Crusaders (0-4) will play Tuesday at St. Peter.
Fairmont 8, Loyola girls 0: Aubri Rentschler made 29 saves for the Crusaders in Fairmont.
Loyola (1-3) will host St. Peter Tuesday.
St. Peter boys 2, New Ulm 0: The Saints shut out the Eagles in a Big South Conference game at St. Peter.
No statistics were available.
