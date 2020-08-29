After being one of the most talked about sports all summer, high school soccer has the green light, and games are about to begin.
It’s been hot in the early going, making training sessions difficult, but a vast local talent pool seems to be coming into form quickly, with several local teams making big goals.
Here’s a look at each team.
Mankato West boys
Coming off a 3-14-1 season, there weren’t high expectations for the Scarlets coming into 2019.
Early on, the play was middling, but then — magic. The Scarlets closed the season with a nine-game winning streak in which they scored 36 goals. The run culminated with a thrilling upset victory over Bloomington Kennedy in the section final. The Scarlets then lost in the state quarterfinals but finished with 15-3-2 record.
With seven starters returning, it’s safe to say the Scarlets won’t be sneaking up on anyone in 2020.
“We won’t have the element of surprise, but what we do have that we didn’t last year is the confidence that we can play with anyone,” coach Dan Blaisdell said. “When this team steps on the field, I think they’re confident they can win every game.”
While the Scarlets lose leading scorer Tyler Makela, forwards Ahmed Mohamed and Caspar Olseth both return to starting roles up front and are capable of carrying the offense.
Defensively, Ethan Ulman and Jack Raverty return to anchor the back line, while Nick Lundberg maintains his spot in goal.
West opens its season against Red Wing at 3 p.m. today at the Caswell North Soccer Complex.
Mankato East girls
After a 6-0 start last season, coach Lizzy Vetter knew her team was good.
But some injuries hit the Cougars during the heart of Big Nine Conference play, causing the finish to not be quite as good. Despite that, it was still a successful season with a 10-7-1 record and fifth-place finish in the Big Nine.
Now, with 13 varsity players returning, including eight starters, the Cougars might be ready to make that jump.
“I’m really happy with the group that we have returning ... they’re a big part of why we had the success that we did last year,” Vetter said. “We play in a tough conference. That will force us to be competitive from the beginning to the end.”
Ella Huettl and Megan Geraets are expected to be the key forwards, while Julia Fischer and Sydney Prybylla are returners on defense.
East opens its season today at Winona.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys
Last year, coach Carlos Garcia was hoping for better than 3-12-1 in his first year as Loyola head coach.
But despite that record, Garcia knows a lot was accomplished.
“Some of the games were pretty close ... we weren’t really bad last year,” Garcia said. “It might look like that, but you look at the scoreboards, we were beat by one goal most of the games.”
With 10 of his 11 starters returning, it’s very possible a bunch of those tight losses will turn into wins.
“Most of the guys that were my starters are seniors this year,” Garcia said. “Definitely we’re looking to do a lot of damage this year.”
Up front, Derick Vivas-Montoya is a returning all-city player, as are defender Armando Zamora and goalkeeper Jack Richards. Garcia also expects Wilber Coca Romero, Ramiro Zamora and Anderson Flores to play key roles this fall.
The Crusaders open the season Tuesday at Waseca.
Mankato West girls
For the Scarlets, a big postseason is always the goal. That’s what happens when you make the state tournament year after year.
But this year, with the section and state tournaments being a total unknown, it’s harder to lock in on that goal.
“I don’t know if there’s going to be a state tournament, but I think at this point ... they really do just want to get out and play the game,” coach Crissy Makela said. “No matter what happens, there should be individual goals for improving your performance.”
Last season, the Scarlets won the Big Nine and earned the top seed in Section 1A, only to be upset by eighth-seeded New Ulm in the section quarterfinals. The loss ended a string of three consecutive state tournament appearances, which has West hungry to get back to playing games.
West returns five starters, but will have to replace six all-city players in Claire Hemstock, Katie Roberts, Ali Rutz, Brooklyn Swenson, Chloe Hebeisen and Kristen Rasmussen.
Kylie Peters, Erin Peters, Monera McMahon and Anna Bauer are key returners for the Scarlets.
West opens its season today at Red Wing.
Mankato East boys
Jerrad Aspelund always has high expectations for his program, but after losing a special senior class, he figured 2019 could bring some growing pains.
While a ninth-place finish in the Big Nine wasn’t ideal, the Cougars played well down the stretch, especially in sections. Aspelund hopes that can carry over to this season, as the Cougars won’t be nearly as young, with 13 returning varsity players in the fold.
“I expect us to be much better,” he said. “Even in the first two weeks that we’ve had, I’ve seen a ton of improvement from everybody. Not just one or two guys.
“Hopefully we can go longer than what some are thinking ... we can at least improve on our record from last year. It wasn’t the best, but a lot of those were close games.”
Defenders Brett Borchardt and Jake Kanzenbach, along with goalkeeper Calin Jacobs, will anchor East defensively.
Medy Akwai and Dailan Bangu are returning all-city selections who will play midfield.
The Cougars host Winona today at Bethany Lutheran College.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia girls
Sam Duran knows there’s oftentimes a stigma when it comes to first-year coaches taking over a team that struggled the year before.
“Rebuilding year” is the label such seasons tend to get.
While Duran knows there will be things to work through early on in his first season with the Crusaders, he still plans on being plenty competitive.
“I’m trying to get the girls up to a good speed where they can compete with other teams,” he said. “I feel like with the pieces we have, we could put together a good team.
“We want to let the girls know that anything can happen in this game if they work hard.”
Alexis Breuer, a 2019 all-city pick, is the top returner. Other key players will include Taite Grant, Olivia Kreykes, Paige Reis and Paige Olinger.
The Crusaders open the season with a home game against Waseca on Tuesday.
