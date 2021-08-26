MANKATO — Prep soccer is back, complete with a full schedule, normal practices and the state tournament.
The six Mankato teams are all in different places, but, as always, there will be plenty of talent on the local pitches this fall.
Here’s a look at all six teams.
Mankato East girls
The Cougars put it all together in 2020 and have the ingredients for another special season this fall.
Finishing at 8-1-4, East was undefeated until losing to St. Peter on penalty kicks in the Section 2A playoffs. East allowed only six goals in 2020, which was a program record. The Cougars also scored 40 goals.
Ella Huettl, an All-Big Nine Conference and all-state selection last season, returns to lead the offense.
Defender Julia Fischer and goalkeeper Izzy Schott were also all-conference selections last season, and Sammy Prybylla received honorable mention accolades. Senior midfielder Daevya Gagnon, an all-city pick in 2020, also returns.
“We’d really like to win the Big Nine Conference this year, and then really try to move out of our section,” coach Lizzy Vetter said. “I think we have really good odds to do it this year.”
East opens the season today at Red Wing.
Mankato West boys
West lost a lot to graduation, but also returns several key cogs with multiple years of varsity experience.
It starts upfront with striker Caspar Olseth, who led the team with 13 goals and eight assists last season. On the back end, Jack Raverty will anchor the defense. Olseth and Raverty were each all-conference picks last season.
Senior captains Joey Decko and AJ Franke will return in their starting midfield roles, along with sophomore Leo Demars, an all-city selection last year.
“It’s a very experienced group. A lot of these guys have played heavy minutes since they were sophomores,” third-year coach Dan Blaisdell said. “You see it in practice everyday: these guys are super committed.”
After a strong start in 2020, West cooled off in the middle of the season after a rash of injuries before getting back on track late to finish 6-5-2.
West fell in the Section 2A semifinals to eventual section champion Bloomington Kennedy, 1-0.
The Scarlets open the season against Winona at 5 p.m. today at Dakota Meadows Middle School.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia girls
In Crusaders’ coach Sam Duran’s first season, the circumstances weren’t great.
He had to get to know the players in his program in a weird season with COVID-19 protocols, something that made things much more difficult.
“The fact that I knew everybody on both the varsity and junior varsity made me feel good,” Duran said. “Most of our girls came back from last year, and they wanted to get back out there this year and keep working.”
Many younger players will take on bigger roles this year.
Paige Reis and Grace Nachreiner return at wing and midfield, respectively. Lucy Richards and Lilli Ruhland will return on the back line.
Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia will open its season at home against Worthington today.
Mankato East boys
There were some good moments for the Cougars in 2020, including a 1-0 win over West, but a 4-7-2 final record isn’t where coach Jerrad Aspelund wants his program.
To take the next step, Aspelund knows his team needs to score more goals, something he feels like his group this fall is poised to do.
It starts with junior forward Omar Abdi, who was the Cougars’ leading scorer, an all-city pick and was named the Cougars Most Valuable Player in 2020. Abdi will be a captain.
“He’s sometimes a bit unorthodox, not the tallest player on the team by any means, but that kid has energy that will not quit,” Aspelund said. “Pressuring the ball, making good runs ... he will be a catalyst for us this year.”
Sam Thom and Dailan Bangu are also returning all-city players. Both are expected to play in the midfield.
East will host Red Wing at 5 p.m. today at Thomas O. Anderson field.
Mankato West girls
For West (8-3-2), regular-season success is nice, but the Scarlets always have bigger plans.
The Scarlets qualified for the state tournament in 2016, 2017 and 2018, which set a very high bar. However, that bar hasn’t been reached the last two seasons.
West was eliminated in the section semifinals in 2019 and 2020 despite having very good teams, and the hope is to get back to the section final and beyond.
“It’s really nice to have a state tournament back. I think that just adds extra motivation,” West coach Crissy Makela said. “We’re certainly looking for a change. Looking to sort of get that vibe back.”
The Scarlets lost significant pieces, but West returns plenty of talent.
Senior attacker Annelise Winch led West with eight goals last year, and senior midfielder Elise Rykhus tallied a team-high six assists. Winch earned all-conference honors, while Rykhus was honorable mention.
Seniors Jenna Nordly and Ellie Schanbacher are also returning starters who will anchor the back line.
West opens its season today at Winona.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys
The Crusaders are hoping for a return to normal.
Last season, they lost several starters to injury and illness and also had to take a roughly two-week break because of opponents’ COVID-19 protocols.
Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia finished the season 3-9 but had a good showing in Section 2A, losing a hard-fought 4-1 game to eventual champion Bloomington Kennedy.
There won’t be as many seniors on this Crusaders’ team, but it still features plenty of returners.
Centerback Duram Kelly is a four-year starter and coming off an all-city selection. Aoman Pastor will also return to his role on the back line.
Strikers Derick Vivas Montaya and Wilber Coca-Romero return with several years of varsity experience.
“We have new kids moving up. I’m hoping they step up,” third-year coach Carlos Garcia said. “We’ll probably end up strong at the end because we’re trying to incorporate some of these younger kids into the team.”
The Crusaders open the season today at Worthington.
