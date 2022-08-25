Soccer season is back and games begin Thursday.
The six Mankato high-school teams each have different goals, but all of them have players capable of having big seasons.
Mankato East girls
It’s hard to be disappointed with a 15-3 season.
Despite all those wins, losing in the section semifinals still left the Cougars with a sour taste.
“Obviously, kind of a disappointing end from where we thought we should be, being ranked first in our section,” East coach Lizzy Vetter said. “It’s a learning experience at the same time. We’ve never been in a position where we’re first in our section, having that pressure.
“I think this year we just utilize that. We know what it feels like, and we know what we need to do to advance now.”
The Cougars have the roster to make a deep playoff run, with five seniors who were all-conference selections.
It starts in goal with senior Izzy Schott, a first-team all-state pick last season who has 16 career shutouts.
Seniors Ella Huettl and Kenzie Keller will provide the scoring upfront. Huettl is a two-time all-state selection, with 50 goals and 25 assists in her career. Keller was all-conference last season, and has 21 goals and 10 assists in her East career.
Defender Julia Fischer, another senior, was also a first-team all-state pick last year, playing every minute of every game. She’ll be joined on the back line by all-conference performer Samantha Prybylla.
The Cougars start their season against Red Wing at 6 p.m. Thursday at Caswell North.
Mankato West boys
The Scarlets graduated 21 seniors from the team that made the section championship game, so there are going to be plenty of new players in new roles.
However, new coach Gavin Mason has been in the program, coaching the lower-level teams over the last three seasons, so he’s familiar with the roster.
“I know these guys,” Mason said. “I know how they play, what to expect out of them. That definitely gives us an advantage in that transition.”
Leo Demars, Hunter Rigdon and Ryan Rooney are key returners up front, and 2021 all-city selection Owen Essay will anchor the back line. Brian Lewis will play a big role in the midfield.
Mason expects a bit of a learning curve early, but feels there’s a lot of room for improvement as young players step up and grow comfortable.
“We set high expectations in the program, and we want to compete for a section title,” Mason said. “I think that’s definitely within reach with the guys that we have.”
West plays at 5 p.m. Thursday at Winona.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia girls
New coach Rob Carpentier is confident his team will improve coming off a three-win season.
After seeing some really good summer sessions and scrimmages, Carpentier hopes the jump can be significant.
“I told them early on, ‘I know you all are better than what your record shows,’” said Carpentier, who is also Loyola’s new activities director. “We have a good talent base.”
The Crusaders have some key returners, but a big part of that base could come from better overall numbers. There are currently 37 girls out for the team, 11 more than last season.
Sophomore midfielder Madeline Cooney, a 2021 all-city selection, will be a key player. Paige Olinger and Irie Hansen are among other key returners.
“For this group, it’s getting them to believe in themselves and getting them to trust themselves as much as I trust them,” Carpentier said.
The Crusaders play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Worthington.
Mankato East boys
The Cougars battled through injuries last fall to put together a 10-7-1 season.
With better health in 2022, they could be poised for a playoff run, after falling to West 1-0 on penalty kicks last year in the section semifinals.
“Last season was a big step in the right direction for us,” coach Jerrad Aspelund said. “Any year you win 10 games, that’s a pretty good year.”
Goaltender Owen Quist was injured after 13 games, but still earned all-conference honors as the best keeper in the Big Nine. He had a 91.7 save percentage and a 0.70 goals-against as a sophomore, and is poised for a big junior season.
“He’s a game-changer for our club,” Aspelund said. “Already the top goaltender as a sophomore with some really good teams in the Big Nine. He should be a good catalyst for us this year.”
Junior midfielder Sergio Hernandez-Cano, one of only two sophomores to earn all-state honors last season, will be equally as important. He’ll be joined in the midfield by returners Dailan Bangu and Sam Thom.
East plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Red Wing.
Mankato West girls
West returned to the state-tournament last year, qualifying for the first time since 2018.
They ended up losing to eventual state champion Mahtomedi in the first round, but delivered a dominant showing in sections, outscoring their three opponents 14-0.
“We were able to get into the state tournament, which of course is always a goal,” coach Crissy Makela said. “Having lost in the state tournament to the eventual champion makes it hurt a little less, I think, but still, would’ve liked to have had a little better showing in the first round.”
The Scarlets will look to reload this season, but they’ll have to do it without Annelise Winch, who scored 29 goals in 2021.
Forwards Julia Schumacher and Aubrey Makela will each get plenty of chances, along with attacking midfielders Molly Miller and Kate Hinz.
“We’re waiting to see who wants to take that job,” Crissy Makela said with a laugh. “I’d actually prefer if we have two or three or four people step up who wanted to be goal scorers.”
Freshmen Anne Schill and Romo Smith split time in goal last season, and Makela said each will see time again this fall.
The Scarlets host Winona at 4 p.m. Thursday at Caswell North.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys
Not many teams were able to stop Derick Vivas-Montoya last season.
He was an all-city selection, finishing with 17 goals and four assists, including three straight hat tricks.
He’ll be back as a senior to anchor the Crusaders.
“He’s not greedy in the sense that he’s willing to help his teammates score,” Crusaders’ coach Carlos Garcia said. “His ability to move the ball and to find open spaces, even with three guys on him — it’s amazing.
“Something like that, you can’t teach anyone. … It’s a gift that he has.”
Garcia has a young team. He said a lot of freshmen and sophomores who don’t have much varsity experience will play in the midfield and at forward around Vivas-Montoya. Returning all-city defender Olman Pastor and senior goaltender Parker Jensen should give the Crusaders a strong base.
“I feel like at the beginning of the season, we’ll play more of a defensive strategy,” Garcia said. “(The second half) we’ll probably be playing more offensive.”
The Crusaders host Worthington at 5 p.m. Thursday.
