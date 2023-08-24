Prep soccer is back, with the local teams returning to games Thursday.
The six Mankato teams enter the new season in different places and all hope to be in top form later this fall.
Mankato West girls
Many soccer teams enter a new season hoping to find just one goaltender capable of playing quality minutes.
West coach Crissy Makela has two in sophomores Anne Schill and Romo Smith, both of whom will continue to split time between the pipes as they’ve done since eighth grade.
The Scarlets will have a more inexperienced back line than in years past, so both goalies will be leaned upon.
“There’s a lot of respect for each other and it’s a good working relationship,” Makela said. “They trust in what we’re doing. ... They know we’re going to try to get them roughly equal playing time.”
West should have plenty of offense.
Senior Aubrey Makela, a two-time all-conference pick, is West’s top returning offensive player. She finished last season with nine goals and 15 assists, which is just three shy of the single-season program record.
Olivia Downs, Molly Miller and Sydney Shain combined for 18 varsity goals last season and all return.
After making it to state in 2021, the Scarlets missed out in 2022 despite going 13-4-1, eventually losing to Mankato East in the section final.
“Absolutely that’s the goal,” Crissy Makela said of making state. “We’re going to do everything we can during the regular season to put ourselves in that position.”
The Scarlets open their season at 2 p.m. Saturday at Red Wing.
Mankato East boys
When the Cougars take the pitch this fall, there will be one constant.
Senior goalkeeper Owen Quist is probably going to steal a goal or two each game. Quist is entering his fifth varsity season and was a first-team all-state pick in 2022. He’s been the Big Nine goaltender of the year the last two seasons.
“He can turn a game on a dime. If you get a hot goaltender, no matter who you’re playing against, he can steal a game for you,” Cougars’ coach Jerrad Aspelund said. “It’s kind of nice to have in your back pocket.”
The Cougars figure to be tough to score on this fall, with returning all-city defender Madden Vanderwerf set to anchor an experienced back line in front of Quist.
Senior midfielder Dailan Bangu earned second-team all-state honors last season and will lead the East offense. Bangu finished with three goals and six assists in 2022 and has played varsity since eighth grade.
Aspelund also expects Salman Ali and Ethan Stenzel to be key contributors this fall.
Coming off a 7-9-2 season that ended in the section semifinals, the hope is to make it a bit further.
“My expectations are high every year. We want to get back to that section final, we haven’t been there since 2018,” Aspelund said. “We’ve got a strong club in front of us. Can hopefully put some things together and make it one more game, at least.”
East plays at 3 p.m. Saturday at Winona.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Nicollet girls
New coach Carrlin Meier is still learning about what he has just a few weeks into practice.
However, he doesn’t want to set low expectations for the Crusaders just because it’s his first year. Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Nicollet went 5-9-3 in 2022, with the season ending with a 1-0 loss to Fairmont in the first round of sections.
Meier likes what he has and feels a big jump is possible.
“They’ve been really eager to learn,” Meier said. “With the mindset everyone has ... ten wins would be my goal this year.”
Adeline Ahern and Maddie Cooney, who have both been all-city picks in the past, return to anchor the midfield. Brook Hagen and goaltender Paige Olinger are also key returners.
Seventh grader Shelby Beyer is a newcomer who has impressed Meier.
“We’ve been focusing a lot on defensive stuff, because we haven’t had that much time,” Meier said. “I think having that time together is going to make us a team that can be dangerous later on.”
The Crusaders play at 5 p.m. Thursday at Albert Lea.
Mankato West boys
Scarlets’ coach Gavin Mason liked the way his team competed in 2022 after losing 21 seniors to graduation following 2021.
West was solid despite only having a few varsity returners, eventually finishing 6-7-3. The season ended with a 1-0 loss to Mankato East in the section quarterfinals.
“We had a very young, inexperienced group. I think the team that we had to start the season was a lot different than what we had at the end. I think we made a lot of growth,” Mason said. “I was really proud of the boys for that.”
Now, entering his second season as head coach and fourth with the program, Mason has a more experienced roster.
Leading scorer and all-city pick Leo DeMars will be back to lead the offense. DeMars had six goals and four assists last season. Hunter Rigdon and Ryan Rooney are each returning starters at forward. Rigdon led the team with seven goals, while Rooney was the leader with five assists.
Senior goaltender Eric Smook also returns.
Mason said West played a different style last season than it had in previous years and feels the offense will be better in 2023.
“Returning a lot of those guys in those attacking positions, we’ve got a lot of creativity. A lot of good individual players who have played together for a long time and have a good feel for each other,” Mason said. “I do think we’ll definitely score more goals this year.”
West will host Red Wing at 2 p.m. Saturday at Caswell North.
Mankato East girls
A stacked Cougars team put it all together in 2022, finishing 20-1-1 and third in the Class AA tournament.
Six all-city players have graduated from that team, with several moving on to play college soccer. That’s a lot to replace, but the culture in the program remains strong. Good players who didn’t have a spot last season are eager to take on bigger roles.
“Whether the players coming up from JV, or those that are still on varsity ... they all got to experience that and what success looks like,” East coach Lizzy Vetter said. “It wasn’t just something they stepped into, it was dedication to the process. After six years, all that dedication paid off for those girls.
“Playing with them and seeing how they play and practice, that all helps add to our culture. Hopefully this next class helps carry that forward.”
Senior midfielders Amber Reuter and Jenna Starkey were each all-city selections last season. Kylie Stude and Taylor Schilling are also key returning varsity players.
Jillian Borgmeier, Ava Monson and Ashley Fischer are varsity newcomers who could make an impact.
“That was a very rare season and experience,” Vetter said of 2022. “I think it’s still good to set high expectations for yourself ... but to ultimately measure your success and find the ways that they want to measure their success in their own way.”
The Cougars start their season Saturday at Winona.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Nicollet boys
Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Nicollet has strong numbers.
There are 31 players out for the sport this season, which is comparable to where the team was at in 2022.
However, experience is a major concern, with only three seniors, one junior and one sophomore out for the sport. The decision was made not to field a varsity roster in 2023 because of that, but the hope is to get back to that level quickly after a year of working with the younger players.
“It would be nice to have it back quickly. We want to make sure the kids are prepared,” new coach Andrew Fells said. “Knowing that’s kind of the route we’d be going for this season, I did talk to the limited number of older players we have. They’ve all been helpful.”
Senior defender Quinn Kelly is a returning all-city player for the Crusaders.
