NORTH MANKATO — The Mankato West girls soccer team opened its season Thursday with 1-0 nonconference victory over No. 3 Orono at Dakota Meadows Middle School.
The Scarlets scored their lone goal in the ninth minute a penalty kick by Kylie Peters. Katie Roberts was fouled on the play.
Orono outshot West 7-3, but strong play from defenders Ali Rutz, Chloe Hebeisen and Erin Peters helped keep Spartans off the board. Claire Hemstock made seven saves for the shutout.
West (1-0) will host Albert Lea Saturday.
West boys 2, New Prague 0: Nick Lundberg made five saves and Ahmed Mohamed and Caspar Olseth scored goals as the Scarlets started their season with a nonconference road victory.
Ethan Ulman and Sam Neumann had assists for West, who put six shots on goal.
West (1-0) will host Albert Lea at 1 p.m. Saturday at Dakota Meadows.
East boys 5, Red Wing 0: Isak Abader scored two goals on Thursday as the Cougars opened the season with a Big Nine Conference victory at Thomas O. Anderson field.
Seth Hardesty and Omar Abdi each scored on a penalty kick and had an assist. Bol Bayak scored the Cougars’ other goal. Sam Thom had an assist.
Calin Jacobs made four saves for the shutout. East put 17 shots on net.
East (1-0) will host Winona at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
East girls 4, Red Wing 1: Ella Huettl and Megan Geraets each scored two goals for the Cougars, who won season-opener at Red Wing.
Samantha Prybylla had two assists. Emily Eckheart made seven saves in goal. East outshot Red Wing 17-6.
The Cougars (1-0) will play Saturday at Winona.
Loyola girls 3, Worthington 1: Mariah Kreykes finished with two goals for the Crusaders, as they won their opener at Loyola field.
Lexi Breuer also scored. The Crusaders had 22 shots on goal.
Loyola (1-0) will host Glencoe-Silver Lake on Saturday.
Worthington 5, Loyola boys 2: Derick Vivas and Wilber Alexander each scored for the Crusaders in their season-opener at Worthington.
Ramiro Zamora had an assist. The Crusaders were outshot 15-8.
Loyola (0-1) will play Saturday at Mound Westonka.
