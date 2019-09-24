The Free Press
ROCHESTER — Katie Roberts had a goal and an assist on Tuesday as the Mankato West girls soccer team defeated Rochester John Marshall 3-0 in a Big Nine Conference game.
Emma Doell and Ali Rutz also scored for the Scarlets. Elise Rykhus had an assist. Brook Swenson was credited for her defense.
Claire Hemstock got the shutout in goal. West outshot JM 8-0.
The Scarlets (10-1-2) host Northfield Thursday.
Albert Lea 2, East boys 1: Seth Hardesty scored the Cougars’ lone goal in the Big Nine Conference loss at Albert Lea.
Yahya Ibrahim assisted on the goal, which gave East a 1-0 lead.
The Tigers scored twice in the game’s final 10 minutes.
The Cougars outshot the Tigers 14-7. Calin Jacobs made five saves in goal.
East (3-10-1) will play Monday at Rochester Lourdes.
Fairmont 4, Loyola girls 0: The Crusaders fell at home.
Joni Becker, Emma Schultze, Savanah Baker and Rayah Quiring scored for Fairmont.
Loyola (2-11) plays Thursday in St. Peter.
Maplewood Academy 6, Immanuel Lutheran 1: Ben Stelter scored the lone goal for the Trojans in a nonconference road loss.
Immanuel will host Valley Christian at noon Saturday at Caswell North.
