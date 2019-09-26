The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — Monera McMahon scored the game-winning goal and assisted on another score as the Mankato West girls soccer team defeated Northfield 3-1 in a Big Nine Conference game at the Caswell North Soccer Complex on Thursday.
The game was scoreless at halftime, and Ali Rutz got West on the board in the 45th minute, bending a corner kick into the Raiders goal.
McMahon scored on a header off an assist from Katie Roberts in the 50th minute for a 2-0 lead.
After Northfield scored 10 minutes later, Annelise Winch added an insurance goal for the Scarlets. McMahon assisted on the play.
Goalkeeper Claire Hemstock made seven saves, and Brook Swenson was cited for her defensive play.
West (11-1-2, 8-1-0 in Big Nine) hosts Austin at 7 p.m. Monday at Caswell North. It will be the Scarlets’ annual Cancer Awareness Game, which will include prizes and a silent auction. Last year, the game raised $1,350 for a cancer charity.
Mankato West boys 4, Northfield 3: Tyler Makela scored three goals, with one coming on a penalty kick, to lead the Scarlets to a Big Nine win at Northfield.
Caspar Olseth also scored a goal, and Ahmed Mohamed made three assists.
Nick Lundberg was 10 saves, including a late penalty kick. West had eight shots on goal.
West (8-2-2, 5-2-2) hosts Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday at Caswell North.
East girls 4, Rochester Mayo 2: Megan Geraets had a goal and two assists to lead the Cougars to the Big Nine iwn at Thomas O. Anderson Fields.
Julia Fischer, Hannah Roise and Sammy Prybylla scored the other East goals.
East (7-4-1) will host Waseca at noon on Saturday.
St. Peter boys 2, Loyola/Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/St. Clair/Madelia 0: Kelson Lund and Jabir Mohamed each scored a goal as the Saints won the match at the Loyola field.
Loyola had 10 shots on goal. Jack Richards made three saves for the Crusaders.
Loyola plays Tuesday at Waseca.
St. Peter girls 4, Loyola/Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/St. Clair/Madelia 0: Amelia Carlson scored two goals, and Maddie More and Izzy Lind each scored one in the match at St. Peter.
Paige Olinger had 25 saves for the Crusaders.
Loyola (2-12) hosts Waseca on Tuesday.
