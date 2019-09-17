The Free Press
ST. PETER — Annelise Winch scored the game-winning goal as the Mankato West girls soccer team defeated St. Peter 3-1 on Tuesday.
Winch’s goal in the 62nd minute gave the Scarlets a 2-0 lead. Monera McMahon assisted.
West led 1-0 at halftime on defender Ali Rutz’s third goal of the season. Alaina Spaude assisted, heading the ball off a throw-in by Ellie Fischer.
Another Fischer throw-in led to West’s third goal, scored by Kristen Rasmussen with 11:30 to play. Anna Bauer assisted.
Maddie More scored the Saints’ goal on a penalty kick with three minutes remaining.
Claire Hemstock got the win in goal.
West (8-1-2) will play Mankato East on Saturday in the Pack the Stands event at Thomas O. Anderson Field.
East girls 1, Northfield 1: Ella Huettl’s goal in the third minute of overtime gave the Cougars the lead, but the Raiders scored about a minute later in the Big Nine Conference draw at Thomas O. Anderson Field.
Ava Stanchina scored for the Raiders.
Cougars goalkeeper Emily Eckheart helped keep the game scoreless through regulation, making nine saves. East had 18 shots on goal.
East (7-1-2) plays again Thursday at Rochester Century.
Northfield boys 3, East 0: The Raiders shut out the Cougars in a Big Nine Conference game at Northfield.
East will host Rochester Century on Thursday.
Loyola boys 6, Jordan 1: Derick Vivas scored two goals to lead the Crusaders to the nonconference victory at Jordan.
Anderson Flores and Wilber Coca Romero each had a goal and two assists. Angel Henriquez and Ramiro Zamora scored the other goals.
The Crusaders will travel to Marshall on Thursday.
Jordan 2, Loyola girls 0: Paige Olinger made 16 saves in the Crusaders’ nonconference loss at Jordan.
Loyola had nine shots on goal, with several from Lexi Breuer.
Loyola (1-9) hosts Marshall on Thursday.
Fairmont boys 1, New Ulm 0: The Cardinals won the Big South Conference game at New Ulm.
The Eagles’ Josh Rackozy finished with six saves.
