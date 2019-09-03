The Free Press
MANKATO — The Scarlets played to a 2-2 draw with Rochester Lourdes after surrendering the equalizer with 2:38 remaining Tuesday at Caswell North.
Kristen Rasmussen scored both goals for West in the first half. Kylie Peters had an assist.
Shots were tied at eight. Claire Hemstock made six saves.
The Scarlets (3-1-1) play Thursday at Rochester Mayo.
East girls 5, Faribault 0: Samantha Prybylla scored a pair of goals for the Cougars in their road victory.
Kristina Volk finished with a goal and an assist. Megan Geraets and Hannah Roise also scored. Izzy Schott made four saves for the shutout. The Cougars outshot Faribault 29-4.
East (5-0) will play Thursday at Rochester John Marshall.
Faribault 3, East boys 0: Calin Jacobs stopped 10 of 12 shots for the Cougars in a Big Nine Conference loss at home.
East was shut out on three shots. The game was scoreless at halftime.
The Cougars (1-4) will host Rochester John Marshall at 5 p.m. Thursday.
St. Peter 6, Loyola girls 0: Amelia Carlson scored three goals in the Saints road win.
Ella Gilbertson, Natalie Petersen and Samantha Long also scored. The Saints outshot Loyola 23-1.
The Crusaders (1-4) will play Thursday in Waseca.
St. Peter 3, Loyola boys 2: Jabir Mohamed scored two goals for the Saints in a home victory.
The Crusaders scored the game-tying goal late on a penalty kick, but it was called back due to a Loyola player being in the box.
Wilber Alexander and Fischer Wolters scored for the Crusaders. Ridwan Jeh also scored for the Saints.
St. Peter outshot the Crusaders 8-6.
The Crusaders (5-0) will host Waseca Thursday.
New Ulm boys 2, Marshall 1: Jack Hward and Ethan O’Connor scored goals for the Eagles.
