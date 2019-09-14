The Free Press
MANKATO — Kristen Rasmussen scored a goal in each half as the Mankato West girls soccer team beat Winona 4-0 in a Big Nine Conference match Saturday at Dakota Meadows.
Rasmussen scored in the fifth minute, assisted by Ali Rutz. Katie Roberts made it 2-0 about three minutes before halftime. Rasmussen scored again in the 48th minute on an assist from Roberts. Annelise Winch scored the final goal with 6 minutes to play, assisted by Kylie Peters.
Claire Hemstock made four saves for her sixth shutout of the season. West had 10 shots on goal.
West (7-1-1, 5-1 in Big Nine) plays a nonconference game Monday at Waconia.
DeLaSalle 2, Mankato East boys 0: The No. 5-ranked team in Class A scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to win the nonconference match at Thomas O. Anderson field.
East had 14 shots on goal, including a couple of good scoring chances by Isak Abader and Medy Akawi. Calin Jacobs made 10 saves for the Cougars.
East (2-7-1) plays Tuesday at Northfield.
West boys 3, Winona 1: Tyler Makela finished with a goal and two assists for the Scarlets in their road victory.
Caspar Olseth and Ahmed Mohamed also scored for West. Luke Denhof added an assist.
The Scarlets outshot Winona 12-3. Nick Lundberg made two saves in goal.
West (6-2-1) will play Tuesday in St. Peter.
Albert Lea 10, Loyola girls 1: Olivia Kreykes scored for the Crusaders in a home loss.
Paige Olinger made 26 saves in goal.
Loyola (1-8) plays Tuesday in Jordan.
New Ulm girls 6, Jordan 0: Paigie Kalis scored four consecutive goals in the Eagles’ win at Jordan.
Brynn Nesvold scored New Ulm’s first goal, assisted by Madison Roufs, before Kalis scored three straight unassistaed goals to finish the half.
Kalis opened the second half with her fourth goal, assisted by Kaye Rysdahl, and Rysdahl capped the scoring with a goal from Roufs.
New Ulm had 18 shots on goal. Eagles’ goalkeeper Kendra Nesvold made three saves.
New Ulm (5-2-1) hosts St. Peter on Monday.
New Ulm boys 6, Jordan 1: The Eagles won in Jordan.
No statistics were available.
Waseca boys 1, Marshall 0: The Bluejays picked up a home victory.
No statistics were available.
