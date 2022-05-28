NORTH MANKATO — Marah Hulke hit two home runs as Nicollet defeated New Ulm Cathedral 12-2 in five innings in the winners' bracket final of the Section 2A softball tournament Saturday at Caswell Park.
Nicollet began the day with a 6-1 victory over Springfield, with Hulke hitting a home run with two RBIs. Hayley Selby had three hits and an RBI, and Olivia Whitmore, Leah Bode and Tori Adams each had an RBI. Morgan Arndt had three hits.
Hulke allowed two hits and a walk with 13 strikeouts to get the win.
Against Cathedral, Hulke had three hits, including two homers, and three RBIs. Olivia Whitmore also had three hits, including a homer.
Arndt, Sam Kettner, Josi Hansen and Tori Adams each had two RBIs.
Selby gave up three hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
Nicollet will play in the championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday at Caswell Park, needing just one victory to secure a state-tournament berth.
Madelia 5, Sleepy Eye 2: Ashlynn Sweet, Veronica Ibeling and Kellie Koberoski each drove in a run as Madelia won its opening game at Caswell Park.
Madelia scored four runs in the first inning. Corban Tatro allowed eight hits with 13 strikeouts.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 8, Madelia 0: In an elimination game, Madelia managed just three hits.
Abby Jacobs, Veronica Ibeling and Kellie Koberoski each had a single.
Kya Krzmarzick had two RBIs for St. Mary's.
Madelia finished the season at 9-15. St. Mary's was eliminated by New Ulm Cathedral 13-6 in the next round.
Class AA
Defending state champion Le Sueur-Henderson reached the section finals with a pair of victories at Caswell Park.
The Giants defeated Lake Crystal Welcome Memorial 5-2 to advance to the winners' bracket final, where they downed Belle Plaine 17-7 in six innings. Belle Plaine had defeated New Ulm 7-4 in the semifinals.
