OWATONNA — Isaiah Anderson took first place, leading Mankato East to a second-place finish at the Big Nine Conference boys cross country meet Tuesday.
Owatonna won the team title with 38 points, and East was runner-up at 51.
Anderson’s winning time was 16:08.03, his personal best. Luke Scholtes took eighth in 17:06.81, with Evan MacLean in 13th at 17:23.50, McCormick Rohlk in 14th at 17:26.01 and Nicholas Brauer in 15th at 17:32.92.
Mankato West placed fourth with 157 points, led by Luke Lumsden’s 16th-place finish in 17:37.71. Owen Risto took 22nd in 17:52.49, with Ethan Cox in 36th in 18:07.96, Tyler Kirchoff in 41st in 18:17.01 and Ian Kim in 42nd in 18:17.19.
In the girls race, East’s Lauren Henkels was third in 19:43.04, with teammate Addison Peed finishing seventh in 20:16.16. Ava Matejcek took ninth in 20:22.78, and Emmy Schulz placed 27th in 20:55.79.
Nicole Swanson led West with a fourth-place finish in 19:51.42, and Landree Quint took 25th in 20:49.7. Emmah Dmytrasz finished 32nd in 21:19.3, with Chloe Aanenson in 35th in 21:24.65.
Northfield took first with 61 points, one better than Rochester Century. East was third at 92, and West placed fifth at 133.
Valley Conference: Loyola/Cleveland had three runners in the top six and placed second at the Valley Conference boys meet at Fox Lake Golf Course.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet took first with 37, five points ahead of Loyola/Cleveland.
Loyola/Cleveland’s Nathan Strobel took fourth in 18:41.9, followed by James Younge in fifth in 18:52.8 and Sam Vetter in sixth in 19:00.7. Corbin Deichman placed 11th in 19:29.9, and Soren Kelly took 16th in 19:51.1.
LCWM/Nicollet also won the girls race with 28 points. Loyola/Cleveland was third at 62.
Molly Koester placed fourth in 22:51.9 to lead Loyola/Cleveland. Kathryn Huisken took 11th in 25:20.1, one spot ahead of Jewel Factor in 25:26.9. Cora Koester was 16th at 26:59.4, and Alexa Bolstad took 19th in 35:28.2.
Gopher Conference: Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton swept the boys and girls titles at the meet, held at New Richland.
The Grizzlies’ boys scored 20 points, followed by Blooming Prairie at 79, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva at 83, Medford at 83, Maple River at 103 and Hayfield at 132.
The WEMJWP girls scored 50 points to win by tiebreaker against NRHEG. Blooming Prairie was third at 56, with Maple River in fourth at 89 and Medford in fifth at 90.
Girls swimming
St. Peter 95, Albert Lea 75: Hannah Denzer won four events as the Saints claimed a nonconference victory at home.
Denzer won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.48 and 500 freestyle in 5:33.83. She teamed with Olivia Denzer, Maya Pettis and Sarah Coe to win the 200 medley relay in 2:06.91, and she joined Eve Zimmerman, Pettis and Coe for a winning time of 1:50.24 in the 200 freestyle relay.
Olivia Denzer won the 200 freestyle in 2:15.76, Ellie Johnson took first in the 200 individual medley in 2:33.13, and Anna Boomgarden won the 100 butterfly in 1:12.63. Laura Klatt scored 207.4 points to win the diving.
Volleyball
Mankato West 3, Austin 0: Brooklyn Brovold had 12 kills in the Scarlets’ Big Nine Conference win at home.
Scores were 25-15, 25-14, 25-8.
Grace Banse had seven kills, and Maddy Allex made 19 assists. Trinity Jackson and Abby Olenius each had two blocks, and Abbi Stierlen made 20 digs.
West (15-10) opens the section tournament on Oct. 27.
Marshall 3, St. Peter 0: Grace Remmert made 13 assists in the Saints’ 25-15, 25-9, 25-16 loss to Marshall in a Big South Conference match.
Kylee Horner had five kills, and McKenna Van Zee had 16 digs.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Blooming Prairie 0: Josie Volkmann served seven aces in the Bucs’ 25-15, 25-12, 26-24 win in a Gopher Conference match.
Riley Sammon had eight kills, and Mikaya Schuster had 29 assists. Grace Baker made 22 digs.
WEM (13-11) plays at home Thursday against United South Central.
Edgerton 3, Madelia 0: Brooke Lensing had 10 kills in Madelia’s 25-10, 25-20, 26-24 loss in a nonconference match.
Ashley Sorenson served three aces.
Madelia (10-17-1) will open the section playoffs next week.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, Blue Earth Area 1: Lilli Graupman made 15 kills in the Knights’ 25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 25-13 victory at Blue Earth Area.
Ella Voges had 10 kills, and Lauren Cooper made 34 digs.
LCWM (9-16) opens the playoff on Oct. 28.
