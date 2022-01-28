The Free Press
MANKATO — Austin scored at the buzzer to defeat Mankato East 73-71 in overtime in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game Friday at the East gym.
B.J. Omot had 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and Puolrah Gong had 16 points and four assists. Giles Lancaster scored 15 points, and Meer Othow had seven rebounds. Carson Schweim hit a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to tie the game.
East plays at Northfield on Thursday.
Mankato West 70, Northfield 68: Aidan Corbett hit a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer to push the Scarlets to a Big Nine win at the West gym.
West trailed by 8 with two minutes to play.
Mekhi Collins led West with 21 points. Corbett scored 19, and Louis Magers had 18 points.
West (12-4, 9-3 in Big Nine) plays Thursday at Winona.
Martin County West 50, Mankato Loyola 43: Jake Sizer scored 14 points, but the Crusaders lost to the undefeated Valley Conference leaders at Trimont.
Lawson Godfrey added 11 points for Loyola.
Loyola (12-4) plays Monday against Nicollet at Fitzgerald gym.
Fairmont 56, St. James Area 52: Hayden Jones scored 27 points in the Saints’ Big South Conference home loss.
St. James Area (8-10) plays at Windom Area on Monday.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 62, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 52: Landon Dimler scored 27 points for the Bulldogs in a Gopher Conference loss at Kenyon.
Memphis James added 17 points for JWP.
JWP (10-6, 6-4) plays Thursday at home against Triton.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 73, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 58: The Chargers outscored GFW 39-22 in the second half to win the Tomahawk Conference game on the road.
Ben Pearson had 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals for MVL, and Cole Thompson had 15 points and seven assists.
Girls basketball
Mankato East 62, Austin 59: Mackenzie Schweim had 16 points as the Cougars handed Austin its first Big Nine loss.
Lexi Karge had 12 points, five rebounds and nine assists, and Peyton Stevermer had 13 points, including a pair of free throws with 17 seconds to play. Macy Birkholz scored 11 points.
East (12-2, 11-1) plays Saturday at DeLaSalle.
Mankato West 74, Northfield 33: Lani Schoper had 30 points, four rebounds and three assists in the Scarlets’ Big Nine Conference road game.
Teresa Kiewiet added 26 points, three rebounds and two assists.
West hosts Winona on Thursday.
Mankato Loyola 33, Hope Academy 19: Maddie Huiras scored 13 points to lead the Crusaders to the victory at Fitzgerald gym.
Loyola is 5-7.
Maple River 63, Randolph 62: Claire McGregor set a program record with nine 3-pointers as the Eagles won the Gopher Conference game at Mapleton.
McGregor finished with 33 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Lexi Thomas added 16 points.
Maple River (11-5, 7-3) plays Monday against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva at Mapleton.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 68, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 47: Faith Nielsen scored 20 points as the Panthers won a Gopher game at home.
Sidney Schultz had 16 points, Sophie Stork scored 12 points, and Erin Jacobson had 11 points.
NRHEG plays Monday at Maple River.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 61, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 35: Abbie Riederer had 17 points, five assists and five steals in the Chargers’ Tomahawk Conference home win.
Kaylee Hunter scored 16 points. Sam Dalueg had nine rebounds, and Ella Schlei had seven rebounds.
MVL (14-4, 10-1) plays Monday at Springfield.
Skiing
Mount Kato meet: Leo Demars placed third with a combined time of 41.85, helping Mankato West take third at the five-team meet at Mount Kato.
West scored 153 points to place third, and Mankato East/Loyola was fifth at 122.
West’s Garrett Donkin placed 11th in 48.08. For East/Loyola, Adam Knauss took 15th at 52.21, one spot ahead of teammate Joe Sabatka at 52.98.
In the girls meet, West was third at 116, with East/Loyola fourth at 85.
West’s Brynn Bohlke was 10th at 54.87, and Ashley Marks took 14th at 57.87. East/Loyola’s Bryn Ashland took 20th in 1:00.89, and Melissa Heim was 21st at 1:00.96.
Wrestling
Glencoe-Silver Lake triangular: Mankato East lost a pair of matches, falling 41-26 to Glencoe-Silver Lake and 37-31 to No. 10 Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield, despite splitting the matches 7-7.
St. Peter 45, Blue Earth Area 22: Brock Guth (106), Taylen Travaille (145), Brogan Hanson (160), Kole Guth (170), Cole Filand (182) and Haadi Ahmed (285) each won by fall in the Saints’ Big South Conference win at St. Peter.
Evan Walter (132) and Nakiye Mercado (138) each won a major decision, while Harold Born (152) and Leighton Robb (195) each won by decision.
For BEA, Kale Frank (220) won by fall, Caleb Langager (126) won by major decision, and Cooper Peterson (113) and Carson Sturtz (120) each won by decision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.