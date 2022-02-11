The Free Press
MANKATO — Cornell Ayers scored 18 points as Mankato West defeated Rochester John Marshall 67-41 in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game Friday at the West gym.
Aidan Corbett added 15 points.
West (15-5, 12-4) plays at Albert Lea on Tuesday.
St. Clair 49, Mankato Loyola 38: Simon Morgan had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists in the Crusaders’ Valley Conference loss at Fitzgerald gym.
Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain 59, Madelia 53: JaSean Glover had 23 points and 10 rebounds in Madelia’s Valley loss on the road.
Blake Altenburg added 12 points.
Madelia (9-9) hosts Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey on Saturday.
Randolph 71, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 43: Landon Dimler scored 21 points in JWP’s Gopher Conference road loss.
JWP (11-8, 7-6) plays at home Tuesday against Mayer Lutheran.
Immanuel Lutheran 52, Cambridge 41: Austin Lien had 19 points in the home victory.
Jaxon Libby added 16 points.
New Ulm 84, St. James Area 59: Colton Benson scored 28 points in the Eagles’ Big South Conference win at home.
Charlie Osborne and Zander Fischer each scored 13 points.
Hayden Jones led St. James Area with 24 points.
Waseca 57, Blue Earth Area 51: Elijah Breck scored 16 points, and Parker Link added 13 points as Waseca won a Big South game at Blue Earth.
Ashton Lloyd had 13 points and nine rebounds for BEA, and Gabriel Torres scored 12.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 90, Nicollet 47: Jamis Ulman scored 17 points in the Knights’ Valley in at Nicollet.
Miles Flack scored 13 points, followed by Jack Brockman with 12 and Ethan Anderson with 11.
Colton Thomsen led Nicollet with 19 points.
LCWM (18-4) plays Tuesday at Maple River in the annual Jug Game.
Girls basketball
Rochester John Marshall 54, Mankato West 41: Teresa Kiewiet led West with 13 points in a Big Nine loss at Rochester.
Lani Schoper added nine points.
West plays at home Monday against Albert Lea.
Mankato East 74, Faribault 29: The Cougars forced 19 turnovers in the first half to lead 47-13 in a Big Nine game at Faribault.
Mackenzie Schweim had 19 points and three assists, and Macy Birkholz had 18 points and four steals. Ellie Edberg had 10 points, and Peyton Stevermer made 11 assists.
East (17-3, 16-1) hosts Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 58, Sleepy Eye 56: Abbie Riederer scored 19 points and became the leading scorer in program history in the Chargers’ Tomahawk Conference win.
Ella Schei had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Sam Dalueg had a key steal in the final seconds.
MVL (19-4, 13-1) plays Saturday at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 51, Martin County West 26: Olivia Harazin and Katelin Flack both scored 13 points as the Knights claimed a Valley Conference win at Lake Crystal.
LCWM (17-3) plays Cleveland at home on Saturday.
Randolph 51, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 39: Claire Adams scored 13 points for the Bulldogs in a Gopher Conference loss at Janesville.
Alexis Dahlberg added eight points for JWP.
Maple River 57, Triton 48: Claire McGregor hit seven 3-pointers and scored 32 points for the Eagles in a Gopher game at Mapleton.
McGregor also had seven rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Maple River (15-6, 10-4) plays at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Monday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 64, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 50: Claire Bohlen had 15 points, 12 rebounds and five steals in the Bucs’ Gopher win at Waterville.
Alayna Atherton had 14 points and 15 rebounds, and Addyson Taylor had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Kylie LaFrance scored 10 points.
WEM (13-7, 11-4) hosts Minnesota Valley Lutheran on Saturday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 65, Blooming Prairie 31: Faith Nielsen scored 21 points in the Panthers’ Gopher home win.
Sidney Schultz scored 16 points.
NRHEG (17-7, 12-3) plays Friday against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Gymnastics
Section 2AA: Mankato East’s Ella Turner qualified for the state meet in two events at Friday’s section meet at Chanhassen.
Turner placed second in the vault at 9.375 and fourth on balance beam at 9.125. Turner finished sixth in the all-around at 35.225.
New Prague won the team title at 145.475.
East placed sixth at 134.20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.