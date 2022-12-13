The Free Press
LAKE CRYSTAL — Olivia Harazin scored 17 points, and Lauren Cooper added 16 points as Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial defeated Nicollet 63-23 in a Valley Conference girls basketball game Tuesday.
Katelin Flack scored 11 points for the Knights.
Leah Bode led Nicollet with eight points.
LCWM (3-0) plays a nonconference game at Medford on Thursday. Nicollet (3-3) hosts Martin County West on Thursday.
Jordan 74, Mankato West 58: Teresa Kiewiet finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for the Scarlets in a nonconference road loss.
Tucker Downs added 16 points and seven rebounds for West.
The Scarlets play Friday at Rochester Mayo.
Cleveland 56, Madelia 28: Ollie Glover had 10 points and 11 rebounds as Madelia lost a Valley game at Cleveland.
Victoria Hemmingson added 10 points.
Cleveland led 24-15 at halftime.
Madelia (1-3) plays at St. Clair on Thursday.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 60, Mankato Loyola 37: Alyvia Newton scored 17 points for the Knights in the Valley game at Alden.
Gabby Bemmels led Loyola (0-4) with nine points.
St. Peter 49, New Prague 38: Rhyan Holmgren had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the Saints’ nonconference victory at St. Peter.
Annika Southworth had a game-high 17 points for the Saints, and Maddie Kamm had 11 rebounds.
St. Peter plays at home Friday against Worthington.
Boys basketball
Madelia 82, Cleveland 51: Tony Zalesky scored 25 points in Madelia’s Valley Conference win at Cleveland.
Eric Anderson added 21 points, nine assists and four steals, while Hayden Jones scored 13 points and Josiah Demaris had 10 points.
Madelia had 27 assists.
Madelia (2-2) hosts Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman on Thursday.
Waseca 65, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 49: Tyson Reger scored 15 points to lead Waseca to a nonconference victory at New Richland.
Damarius Russell added 13 points and nine assists.
Daxter Lee scored 15 points to pace the Panthers.
Waseca (3-0) hosts Jackson County Central on Friday.
Belle Plaine 91, Le Sueur-Henderson 40: Belle Plaine led 57-17 at halftime of the Minnesota River Conference game.
Emmett Gerres led Belle Plaine with 27 points. Ethan Martin and Wyatt Borresen each scored 13 points.
Logan Feeney scored nine points to top the Giants, and Cayden Luna scored eight.
South Metro 79, Immanuel Lutheran 70: Jayme Kranz had 20 points and nine rebounds in the nonconference loss for Immanuel Lutheran.
Jaxon Libby scored 17 points.
Wrestling
Tri-City United 53, Mankato West 26: Evan Wiebers (160) and Damian Riewe (170) each won by fall in the Scarlets’ nonconference loss at the West gym.
West’s Robert Wicks (120) and Shafer Ehmke (152) both won by major decision.
For TCU, Riley Skluzacek (126), Nathan Blaschko (132), Cole Franek (138), Caden O‘Malley (195) and Kolton Duff (285) each won their match.
Blue Earth Area 51, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 30: Zach Benson won the 285-pound match 7-2 in the Bucs’ nonconference victory.
Timmy Nagel (106), Carson Sturtz (126), Blair Lunz (132), Angel Martinez (138), Cooper Peterson (145), Kade Gaydon (170), Parker Meyers (182) and Cory Kitchel (195) each won by fall.
For WEMJWP, Brady Murphy (113), Carson Petry (120) and Keegan Kuball (220) each won by fall.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area 40, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 35: Brody Herbst (106), Carson Othoudt (126), Griffin Gimenez (132), Zach Palmer (138), Talan Osborne (145) and Nick Slater (182) won by fall in the Knights’ nonconference win.
For WEMJWP, Carson Petry (120), Lucas Morsching (160), Isaac Quast (170), Jack Cahill (195) and Keegena Kuball (285) each won by fall.
Boys hockey
Mankato West 6, Austin 3: Gavin Villagomez scored two goals, and Zach Benson and Jaeger Zimmerman each added a goal and an assist as the Scarlets won a Big Nine Conference game at All Seasons Arena.
West has a four-game unbeaten streak.
Mason Schreiber made 21 saves for the Scarlets.
West (3-0-1) plays at Rochester Century on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.