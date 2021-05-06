The Free Press
MANKATO — Grace Banse won the shot put and discus, leading Mankato West to a victory in a Big Nine Conference girls track quadrangular Thursday at Todnem Field.
Banse threw 36-feet-4 in the shot put and 109-1 in the discus.
Avery Schmitz won the 200-meter dash in 28.47, and Valerie Leonard took first in the 800 run in 2:30.22. Abby Olenius went 10-9 to win the pole vault, and Jenna Sikel took first in the long jump at 14-11 1/4.
West also won the 4x100 relay in 53.89 and 4x800 relay in 10:27.25.
Softball
Mankato West 3, Rochester John Marshall 2: Carlee Emery had a hit and two RBIs for the Scarlets, who won the Big Nine game at home.
Bri Stoltzman had two hits and scored a run, and Carly Nelson had an RBI double.
Lauryn Douglas pitched a complete game, giving up two unearned runs on two hits with seven strikeouts.
West (10-2) plays at Austin on Tuesday.
Le Sueur-Henderson 10, Sibley East 0, 6 innings: Rhyan Fritz pitched a one-hitter with one walk and nine strikeouts, helping the Giants prevail in a Minnesota River Conference game at Henderson.
Chloe Brandt had two hits and two RBIs for the Giants (10-0). Morgan Gregersen was 2 for 2 with an RBI, and Samantha Wilbright had a hit and two RBIs.
Maple River 10, Medford 3: Olivia Pfeffer had two doubles and three RBIs to lead the Eagles to a Gopher Conference win at Medford.
Julia Langworthy pitched a complete game, striking out five. Ava Hermanson was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Maple River (4-5) plays St. Clair/Loyola on Friday at St. Clair.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 10, Blooming Prairie 0: Gloria Cortez tossed a shutout for the Bucs in the Gopher Conference road win
Kylie Pittmann went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs, while Emma Woratschka was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Bucs (6-3, 6-1 in Gopher).
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 11, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 1, 6 innings: Jacie Schultz struck out 14 to help the Knights win the Valley Conference home game.
Schultz also went 2 for 3 with a double. Sarah Sickler and Malorie Wyman each had a hit and RBI for LCWM (10-0).
Martin County West 21, Madelia 6: Audrey had a double and two RBIs for the Blackhawks in the Valley home loss.
Addie Ahern had a double and RBI for Madelia (5-6, 0-3 in Valley), which plays Tuesday at St. Clair/Loyola.
Nicollet 10, Cleveland 0: Marah Hulke pitched a no-hitter with one walk and 10 strikeouts in the Valley game.
Leah Bode had three hits and three RBIs, and Hayley Selby was 2 for 5 with one RBI. Hulke had two RBIs.
MVL swept: Buffalo Lake-Hector Stewart downed the Chargers 6-1 and 4-1 in Tomahawk Conference doubleheader.
Haley Ditch, Grace Bauer and Samantha Dalueg each had two hits on the day for MVL.
Baseball
Mankato West sweeps: Tanner Shumski and Zander Dittbenner each got a win as the Scarlets won 9-1 and 13-6 at Rochester John Marshall in a Big Nine doubleheader.
No other stats were available.
West (10-1) hosts Waconia on Monday.
Mankato Loyola 7, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 1: Caleb Fogal had two hits and two RBIs as the Crusaders won the Valley Conference game at ISG Field.
Jake Sizer, Matthew Gartner, Jake Eichers and Jacob Brockhaus each added an RBI. Logan carlson pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits with 11 strikeouts.
Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 10, Madelia 5: Jacob Peterson was 3 for 3 with an RBI in Madelia’s Valley loss.
Carter Florez was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Dylan Grev had three hits and Ethan Arndt had two for Madelia (4-10, 3-4 in Valley).
Cleveland 9, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 5: Jack Morsching and Gavin Krause each had two hits for the Bulldogs in a Valley loss.
Kelton Erler added a double.
Belle Plaine 10, Tri-City United 4: Brody Rud was 2 for 3 and scored two runs for the Titans in a Minnesota River Conference game at Montgomery.
Kayden Factor added two hits and an RBI for TCU (0-8).
Medford 5, Maple River 4: Ethan Evenson went 2 for 3 with a triple for the Eagles in their Gopher Conference home loss.
Isaiah Anderson pitched a complete game for the Eagles (7-3). Devin Ward had a two-run double.
TennisMankato East 4, Hutchinson 3: Ethan Young won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 singles as the Cougars won a nonconference match.
Madden Vanderwerf (6-1, 6-0) and Tom Bibbee (7-6, 6-1) also won single matches for East. The No. 3 doubles team of Alex Morgan and Nolan Wedland won 6-0, 6-3.
St. Peter 5, Waseca 2: Marty Anderson (6-0, 6-1), Colton Abels (6-2, 6-1) and Ben Taylor (6-0, 6-4) each won singles matches for the Saints in a Big South Conference victory.
In doubles, Cooper Dean and Will Elias won 6-0, 7-6 (1), and Chase Yeager and Wes Yang won 0-6, 6-2, 6-2.
For Waseca, Charlie Huttemier won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, and the No. 1 doubles team of Ben Diedrich and Earl Hansen won 6-3, 7-6 (1).
Lacrosse
Mankato girls 15, Rochester Mayo 5: Gracie Bowman had seven goals and two assists in the Big Nine home victory.
Elise Rykhus finished with three goals, while Geneva Morales and Alaina Spaude each had two goals. Jana Johnson also scored.
Taylor Gasswint made 11 saves for Mankato (5-2, 5-1 in Big Nine).
Golf
MVL girls win: The Chargers’ Nadine Clobes and Abbie Riederer were co-medalists at 49 in triangular at Sleepy Eye Golf Course.
The Chargers won with a score of 211.
On the boys side, Sleepy Eye United won with a score of 158. Sleepy Eye’s Carson Erickson was the medalist at 36.
JWP sweeps: The Bulldogs’ Logan Thell was the boys’ medalist with a 39 at Prairie Ridge Golf Course at Janesville.
JWP topped Madelia with a score of 193.
On the girls side, JWP’s Kirsten Thell was the winner at 46. The Bulldogs won with a score of 212.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.