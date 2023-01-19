The Free Press
MANKATO — Ethan Bartell won a pair of events in Mankato West’s 96-82 loss to Northfield in a Big Nine Conference boys swimming and diving loss Thursday at the East pool.
Bartell won the 100-yard butterfly in 58.06 seconds and 100 backstroke in 1:00.19.
Ephraim Staley took first in the 500 freestyle in 5:23.76, while Sullivan Jacobs won the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.15.
West also took first in the 400 freestyle relay as Staley, Bartell, Elijah Burg and Jason Taylor combined to finish in 3:34.66.
Wrestling
Owatonna 55, Mankato East 19: Jackson Buboltz (113 pounds) and Max Morgan (182) each had pins for the Cougars in a Big Nine loss at the East gym.
Brian Thilges added a 9-1 major decision at 195.
Hockey
Minnesota River girls 5, Mankato West 0: Claire Hathaway scored three goals as Minnesota River won the nonconference game at Le Sueur.
Macy Portner and Kaylee Gogerty scored the only Minnesota River goals.
West had four shots on goal.
Alayna Smith made 53 saves for West, which hosts Rochester Mayo on Monday.
Northfield boys 6, Mankato West 0: No details were available from the Big Nine game at All Seasons Arena.
West plays at Austin on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 67, Nicollet 45: Shannon Soost had 11 points and 10 rebounds in Nicollet’s nonconference home loss.
GFW led 31-26 at halftime.
Hatti Hansen added 12 points for the Raiders, and Leah Bode scored 10 points.
Brynn Busse led GFW with 32 points.
Nicollet (8-9) hosts Mankato Loyola on Monday.
