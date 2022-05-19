The Free Press
LAKE CRYSTAL — Zack Wells and Jack Brockman both had two hits, one RBI and three runs scored as Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial defeated Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 16-6 in six innings of a nonconference baseball game Thursday.
LCWM scored 10 runs in the sixth inning to end the game.
Owen Mann and Ethan Wiens both had two hits and scored two runs, and Drew Dahl and Jackson Born each had a two-run double.
LCWM (4-11) hosts Le Sueur-Henderson on Tuesday.
Madelia sweeps Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey: Jake Lehman, Jordan Koberoski and Blake Altenburg each had an RBI in Madelia’s 3-2 win in the opening game of a nonconference doubleheader.
Christopher Florez didn’t allow any earned runs in the victory, giving up three hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
Madelia scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning to win 5-4 in Game 2. Lehman was the winning pitcher in relief.
Lehman had two RBIs, and Altenburg had two hits.
Softball
Nicollet 11, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0, 5 innings: Marah Hulke pitched a no-hitter with one walk and eight strikeouts as the Raiders won the nonconference home game.
WEM (7-10) hosts Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Friday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 4, Springfield 0: Becca Kuck had three RBIs as the Chargers won the Tomahawk Conference game, which was twice suspended because of rain.
Kuck finished with two hits, including a two-run homer.
Madelia, Mountain Lake Area split: Abby Jacobs and Ashlynn Sweet each had an RBI as Madelia won 2-1 in the second game of a nonconference doubleheader.
In the opener, Mountain Lake Area won 6-0, with Corban Tatro getting Madelia’s only hit.
Madelia (6-13) plays Triton on Friday at Caswell Park.
New Ulm 6, St. Peter 0: Dani Johnson, McKenna Van Zee and Makayla Moline each had a hit in St. Peter’s Big South Conference loss.
Kali Erickson took the loss, allowing just one earned run on six hits with a walk with five strikeouts.
Boys tennis
Prior Lake 5, Mankato East 2: The Cougars picked up a couple of three-set victories in doubles in the semifinals of the Section 2AA tournament at top-seeded Prior Lake.
Ethan Young and Jackson Faust won 6-2, 4-6, 10-8 at No. 2 doubles, and Alex Morgan and Nolan Wendland won 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.
East’s No. 1 doubles team of Quinn Kelly and Kaleb Kim lost 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Shakopee 4, Mankato West 3: Sam Gersich and Desmond Johnson each won singles matches in West’s loss in the Section 2AA semifinals at Shakopee.
Gersich won 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, and Johnson won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3.
West’s No. 3 doubles team of Charlie Lamoureux and Caspar Olseth won 6-2, 6-1.
St. Peter 6, Fairmont 1: St. Peter swept the doubles slate to win the Section 2A quarterfinals at St. Peter.
Will Elias and Ben Taylor won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. The No. 2 team of Anders Dixon and Tyson Schmitz won 6-0, 6-1, and Quinn Dixon and Ezekial Ribar won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3.
St. Peter (10-5) plays Monday at Gustavus Adolphus.
Golf
Gopher Conference boys: Hayfield shot 171 to win the conference tournament, which was shortened to nine holes because of weather, at Lakeside Country Club.
United South Central was second at 172, followed by Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at 173, Blooming Prairie at 177, Triton at 178, Kenyon-Wanamingo at 195 and Maple River at 207.
USC’s Kadyn Neubauer and Blake Bullerman both shot 42, and Luke Pederson had 43.
