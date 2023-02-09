The Free Press
MANKATO — Macy Birkholz scored 28 points for the Mankato East girls basketball team in a 49-33 victory over Northfield Thursday night at the East gym.
Peyton Stevermer had 15 points and five assists for the Cougars, while Kylinn Stangl added six rebounds.
East (14-6, 13-4 in Big Nine) hosts Faribault Friday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 83, Alden-Conger 27: The Knights’ Lauren Cooper reached 1,000 career points in the Valley Conference win.
Cooper scored 18 points in the win, as did Katelin Flack. Maggie Graupman added 13 points.
LCWM (22-1, 16-0 in Valley) will host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Monday.
Madelia 50, Mankato Loyola 44: Alicia Lugo scored 15 points for the Blackhawks in the Valley Conference win.
Maddie Huiras led Loyola with 11 points.
Cleveland 46, Nicollet 41: Leah Bode had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders in the Valley Conference loss.
Shannon Soost finished with nine points and 11 rebounds, while Savannah Klockziem had nine points and nine rebounds.
For Cleveland, Greta Hahn led the way with 15 points.
Nicollet (10-15, 8-8 in Valley) plays Monday at Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s.
Boys basketball
Mankato East 79, Faribault 37: Giles Lancaster had 17 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Cougars in the Big Nine win.
Brogan Madson added 13 points and four steals for East, while Carson Schweim added 12 points. Gandon Gosch added seven points, six rebounds and six assists.
Mankato Loyola 74, Martin County West 67: Simon Morgan finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Crusaders in the Valley win.
Lawson Godfrey had 13 points for the Crusaders, while Jake Sizer added 12 points and eight rebounds. Quinn Kelly scored 10 points.
Loyola (16-5) plays at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Tuesday.
Waseca 68, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 45: Damarius Russell had 15 points and 10 assists for the Bluejays in the nonconference win.
Carson Ohnstad scored 14 for Waseca, and Zach Hulscher had 11 points.
Memphis James led JWP with 19 points.
Waseca (16-5) plays Friday at St. James.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 74, Wabasso 59: Ben Pearson led the Chargers with 23 points and four steals in a Tomahawk Conference win.
Ty Sexton added 12 points for the Chargers, and Kyler Flunker scored nine points.
Windom 90, Madelia 54: Tony Zaleski scored 15 points for the Blackhawks in the Valley loss.
Josiah DeMaris added 14 points.
The Blackhawks (3-15) play Sleepy Eye onSaturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.