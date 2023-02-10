The Free Press
MANKATO — Macy Birkholz scored 29 points as Mankato East defeated Faribault 61-41 in a Big Nine Conference girls basketball game Friday at the East gym.
Ellie Edberg had 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots. Peyton Stevermer had eight points, five assists and four steals.
East is 15-6, 14-4 in Big Nine games.
New Ulm 74, Blue Earth Area 33: Bryn Nesvold had 14 points and nine rebounds in the Big South Conference game at Blue Earth.
Brooklyn Lewis added 11 points and three steals, and Morgan Hulke scored 10 points.
St. Peter 54, Fairmont 48: Rhyan Holmgren’s 19 points carried the Saints to a Big South win.
Annika Southworth scored 11 points, and Emmy Remmert had 14 rebounds.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 57, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 48: Alayna Atherton had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, and Claire Bohlen added 12 points, 13 boards and four steals in the Bucs’ Gopher Conference win at Faribault.
Addyson Taylor had 12 points and four assists, and Tianna Pope scored 10.
WEM (14-7, 9-4) plays at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Monday.
Maple River 65, Triton 51: Lexi Thomas led Maple River with 19 points in a Gopher win at Dodge Center.
Claire McGregor added 15 points, and Krystal Ulrich scored 13 points.
Maple River (12-9, 8-5) plays at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Tuesday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 44, Blooming Prairie 32: Sidney Schultz had 21 points and six rebounds in the Gopher victory at Blooming Prairie.
NRHEG (18-3, 12-1) hosts Blue Earth Area on Monday.
Boys basketball
Rochester John Marshall 83, Mankato West 73: Landon Dimler scored 19 points in the Scarlets’ Big Nine Conference loss at Rochester.
West hosts Albert Lea on Tuesday.
Immanuel Lutheran 78, Valley Christian 57: Jaxon Libby scored 42 points to lead Immanuel to the victory.
Libby now has 1,000 points in his career.
Waseca 75, St. James Area 57: Carson Ohnstad scored 22 points, and Damarius Russell had 21 points and nine assists as the Bluejays won a Big South Conference game at St. James.
Zach Hulscher added 14 points for Waseca (17-5), which plays at home against Sibley East on Tuesday.
Maple River 74, Triton 32: Mason Schirmer, Will Sellers and Aaron Pawlitschek each scored 11 points in the Eagles’ Gopher Conference win at Mapleton.
Schirmer also had eight rebounds and eight assists. Hayden Neibuhr added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Maple River (21-2, 14-0) plays at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Tuesday.
Randolph 68, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49: Memphis James scored 22 points in the Bulldogs’ Gopher loss at Janesville.
Daulton Bauer added 10 points.
JWP (9-11, 6-8) hosts Maple River on Tuesday.
Le Sueur-Henderson 69, Sibley East 66: Dylan Graff scored 24 points in the Giants’ Minnesota River Conference win at Le Sueur.
Grant Adams added 16 points, and Nolan Weber scored 10 points.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 69, St Clair 53: Michael Matteson scored 19 points in the Knights’ Valley win at Lake Crystal.
Zack Wells added 15 points, and Jaack Brockman scored 13 points.
Ethan Preston led St. Clair with 13 points, and Brandon Meng and Connor Whittet each scored 10 points.
LCWM (19-1) hosts Mankato Loyola on Tuesday.
