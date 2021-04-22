The Free Press
MANKATO — Tanner Borchardt and Matthew Werk combined for a shutout as Mankato East defeated Northfield 1-0 in a Big Nine Conference baseball game Thursday.
Borchardt started and went four innings, while Werk got the three-inning save. The duo combined for eight strikeouts.
Gus Gartzke, Carter Danielson and Kyle Bridger each got hits for the Cougars.
East (4-2) plays Tuesday at Red Wing.
Nicollet 3, Mankato Loyola 2: Nicollet scored three runs, two of which were unearned, in the fifth inning to win the Valley Conference game at Nicollet.
Lawson Godfrey was 2 for 4 and scored a run for Loyola. Caleb Fogal had an RBI triple, and Jake Eichers had an RBI. Fogal took the loss, allowing five hits and five walks with eight strikeouts in five innings.
Loyola plays at BOLD on Friday.
Norwood Young America 3, Tri-City United 1: Max Krautkremer pitched six strong innings, but TCU lost the Minnesota River Conference game at Montgomery.
Krautkremer allowed two hits with seven strikeouts. Kayden Factor scored TCU’s run.
TCU (0-3) plays Friday at St. Peter.
Madelia 10, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 5: Jake Lehman went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Blackhawks in the Valley Conference road win.
Owen Mann had three hits and an RBI for the Knights. Bryer Larson was 2 for 4, and Caleb Peterson had an RBI.
For Madelia, Blake Altenburg went 2 for 3. Carter Florez was the winning pitcher.
LCWM (1-5) hosts Jackson County Central on Monday.
Madelia (3-4, 3-0) will host Heron Lake-Okabena Friday.
New Ulm 7, Marshall 3: Evan Wiltscheck had two hits and scored three runs in the Eagles’ Big South Conference win.
Cole Ranweiler was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Softball
Mankato West 11, Faribault 0: Carly Nelson hit two homers and finished with six RBIs as the Scarlets got the Big Nine Conference road win.
Abbi Stierlen was the winning pitcher and finished with seven strikeouts. Breck Carlson had three hits, while Lauryn Douglas and Lani Schoper each had two hits for West.
The Scarlets host Rochester Century on Tuesday.
Northfield 9, Mankato East 1: The Cougars were only able to get three hits off Minnesota commit Brynn Hostettler in the Big Nine road loss.
East led 1-0, but Hostettler settled in and finished with 18 strikeouts.
Destiny Reasner had two hits for the Cougars.
East (5-2, 4-2 in Big Nine) hosts Austin for a doubleheader Saturday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 12, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 1, 5 innings: Jacie Schultz allowed one earned run over five innings and recorded 13 strikeouts in the Knights’ Valley Conference home victory.
Schultz finished with two hits, including a two-run triple, while Ella Voges also had two hits.
The Knights (4-0, 3-0 in Valley) host Jackson County Central on Monday.
Nicollet 10, Madelia 6: Hayley Selby went 3 for 4 with four RBIs for the Raiders in the Valley Conference win at Madelia.
Marah Hulke was 2 for 5 with two RBIs, while Josi Hansen was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.
For the Blackhawks, Brooke Lensing was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Maple River 6, United South Central 5: Jasmine Anderson’s walk-off single scored Claire McGregor as the Eagles prevailed in the Gopher Conference game.
Morgan Schendel and McGregor each had three hits. McGregor had three RBIs. Julia Langworthy pitched a complete game, striking out seven.
Maple River (2-1) plays at home Friday against Belle Plaine.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 9, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 1: Lindsay Condon had a home run and three RBIs as the Bucs (3-0) won the Gopher game at Faribault.
Brielle Bartelt was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, and Ellie Ready had a double, triple and two RBIs.
Gloria Cortez allowed three hits in 4 1/3 innings to get the win.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 8, Medford 3: Hallie Schultz had three hits and two RBIs to help NRHEG win the Gopher road game.
Sydney Schultz had two hits and two RBIs, and Grace Tufte had two RBIs.
Golf
St. Peter boys 150, Mankato West 158: Kendall Nicolai shot a two-under-par 33 as the Saints won the nonconference dual meet at Shoreland Country Club.
West’s Owen Bjork was runner-up at 34, and teammate Leo Gellert shot 38.
Anthony Nicolai had a 36 for St. Peter.
St. Peter plays at New Prague on Friday. West plays at Owatonna on Tuesday.
St. Peter girls 403, Mankato West 404: Mia Hansen was the medalist for St. Peter, which won the nonconference dual meet at North Links Golf Course.
Tealy Krosch had West’s low score of 94, and Ally Grabianowski shot a 96.
Adrianna Bixby shot 98 for St. Peter.
West will play Monday at Faribault.
St. Clair/Loyola wins quadrangular: St. Clair/Loyola shot a team score of 184 to win the Valley Conference quadrangular at Terrace View Golf Course.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton was second at 190, followed by Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial at 200 and Martin County West at 205.
Logan Thell of JWP was the medalist at 38. Jack Ammann of St. Clair/Loyola and Hunter Schmidt of Martin County West tied for second at 40.
St. Clair/Loyola’s Emily Drummer was the medalist in the girls meet at 53, edging JWP’s Dani Gerdts by one stroke. There were no team scores for the girls.
Tennis
Blue Earth Area 4, Waseca 3: Blue Earth Area won three singles matches to claim a Big South Conference home win.
Nick Frundt (6-2, 6-2), James Greer (6-0, 6-0) and Jamie Johnson (6-1, 6-0) each won singles matches, while the No. 2 doubles team of Seth Stevermer and Jerry Passe won 6-2, 6-3.
Waseca’s Charlie Huttemier won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. In doubles, Ben Diedrich and Earl Hansen won 4-6, 7-5, 10-2, and Oliver Rohwer and Tyler Jellum won 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Waseca (1-5) will host St. James Area on Monday.
St. James 5, St. Peter 2: St. James won three doubles matches en route to the Big South victory at St. Peter.
For St. James, James Gutierrez and Rodolfo Arreola (5-7, 7-5, 7-6) won at No. 1 doubles, while Payton Brown and Andrei Rivera (6-4, 6-7, 6-3) were winners at No. 2.
For St. Peter, Kelson Lund (6-0, 6-2) won at No. 1 singles, while Marty Anderson (5-7, 6-4, 6-4) was the winner at No. 2 singles.
At No. 3 singles, St. James’ Preston Wegner won 6-1, 5-7, 6-3, and Brennan Kern won 6-2, 6-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.