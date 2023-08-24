The Free Press
MANKATO — Emma Born was a double-winner for Mankato East/Loyola in a 95-86 loss to New Prague in a nonconference girls swimming and diving meet Thursday at the East pool.
Born won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:07.60 and the 500 freestyle in 5:44.01.
East/Loyola (0-1) competes at Hutchinson on Saturday.
Volleyball
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 1: Nettie Parsons made 38 assists as the Knights grabbed a nonconference win at Bethany Lutheran.
Scores were 25-23, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22.
Grace Sandmeyer had 11 kills, while Ally Mann had 10 kills, and Maggie Graupman had nine kills. Ella Thorson made 16 digs.
For MVL, Ava Munson had 18 kills, Kerigan Brau made 34 assists and Ella Hunter had 28 digs.
LCWM plays BOLD at the Breakdown Classic on Saturday at New Prague.
Mankato Loyola, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton suspended: The nonconference match was suspended after two games because of unsafe conditions at Fitzgerald gym.
Loyola won the opening set 29-27, but JWP took the second set 25-20.
The match will be resumed at a later date.
Girls tennis
New Ulm 6, Worthington 1: Karlee Prahl led a sweep of singles as New Ulm won the Big South Conference match at home.
Prahl won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1. Lydia King, Joci Pettersen and Carmen Schotzko also won singles matches.
Lana Braun and Peyton Kveno won 6-1 , 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, and Lexi Schneider and Aubrey Demarais won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2.
Blue Earth Area 5, Redwood Valley 2: Addison Armstrong won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles as the Bucs won the Big South match.
Olivia Dutton and Grace Hanson also won singles matches for BEA.
Lauren Survis and Mckinley Hanson won 0-6, 6-4, 1-0 at No. 2 doubles, and Addison Prescher and Erin Prescher won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Soccer
Albert Lea 4, Mankato Loyola/Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/St. Clair/Madelia/Nicollet 0: The Crusaders were outshot 15-8 in the nonconference loss at Albert Lea.
The Crusaders host Worthington on Saturday.
