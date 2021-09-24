The Free Press
ROCHESTER — Walker Britz rushed 16 times for 201 yards and three touchdowns for the Mankato West football team in a 49-0 victory over Rochester Century Friday night.
Mekhi Collins made four catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns for the Scarlets. Zander Dittbenner went 8 of 13 for 112 yards and three touchdowns.
Gannon Rosenfeld finished with 10 tackles and two sacks for the Scarlets, while Ryan Haley had nine tackles and two sacks.
West (4-0) will host Rochester Mayo Friday.
St. Clair/Loyola 14, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 13: Brandon Meng rushed 20 times for 76 yards and a touchdown for the Spartans in the home victory.
Mason Ward went 7 of 11 for 78 yards passing and also scored a rushing touchdown.
NRHEG’s Porter Peterson went 12 of 23 for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
Sleepy Eye 18, New Ulm Cathedral 8: Sam Knowles finished with 12 carries for 36 yards and a touchdown for the Greyhounds in the home loss.
Knowles was in on 24 tackles, while Eric Furth was in on 15 tackles.
Mayer Lutheran 36, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0: Austin Westphal carried 17 times for 69 yards for the Bulldogs in the road loss.
Kelton Erler led JWP with six tackles.
Nicollet 52, Madelia 20: Colton Thomsen went 16 of 33 for 355 yards and six touchdowns for the Raiders in the home victory.
Conner Martens made six catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns, and Owen Warmington finished with six catches for 122 yards and three touchdowns.
For Madelia, Carter Forez went 16 of 26 for 171 yards and a touchdown, while also running for two touchdowns. Dylan Grev made 11 catches for 163 yards and a touchdown.
Volleyball
Madelia 3, St. Clair 0: Brooke Lensing had 10 kills for the Blackhawks in their Valley Conference victory.
Ashley Sorenson added six kills and 26 assists, and Corban Tatro had six kills and 17 digs.
Madelia (4-8-1, 2-2 in Valley) plays in the St. James tournament Saturday.
Burnsville tournament: Waterville-Elysian-Morristown beat Redwood Valley 2-1 and lost to Caledonia 2-0.
Riley Sammon finished with 14 kills for the Bucs on the day.
Grace Baker finished with 22 digs, and Josie Volkmann added 17 digs for WEM.
Tennis
Sibley East 6, New Ulm 1: The Wolverines’ Jacquelyn Wibstad won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 singles in the road victory.
New Ulm’s Lydia King won 7-5, 6-4 at No. 2 singles.
Chloe Reyes and Jenave Mendoza also got singles wins for Sibley East. Holly Otto and Jessica Widmer won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.
Cross Country
Roy Griak Invitational: Isaiah Anderson finished first for the Mankato East boys and 30th overall at 17:00.
The Cougars placed 24th at the 47-team meet.
For the East girls, Lauren Henkels was the top finisher with a time of 20:11.
Henkels placed 57th overall.
