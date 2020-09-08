The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — Mankato West’s A.J. Franke scored an unassisted goal in the first half, but Rochester Century rallied for a 3-1 victory in a Big Nine Conference boys soccer match Tuesday at Caswell North.
Nick Lundberg made 12 saves for the Scarlets, who had five shots on goal.
West (3-1) hosts Austin on Tuesday.
Worthington 9, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 1: Derick Vivas scored the Crusaders’ goal in a match at the Loyola field.
Jack Richards made 18 saves for the Crusaders, who had five shots on goal.
The Crusaders (0-3) play Friday at St. Peter.
Worthington 2, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia girls 0: The Crusaders lost the nonconference match at Worthington.
No details were available.
The Crusaders host St. Peter on Friday at Bethany Lutheran.
Marshall 6, New Ulm boys 0: Aaron Dewanz made 10 saves for the Eagles in the Big South match at Marshall.
Girls tennis
St. Peter 4, Fairmont 3: St. Peter claimed three three-set victories to edge Fairmont in the Big South Conference match at St. Peter.
At No. 4 singles, Maddie Kamm won 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. The No. 2 doubles team of Josie Wiebusch and Jayne Matejcek won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, and the No. 3 doubles team of Macy Weller and Molly Voeltz won 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
The No. 1 doubles team of Lizzy Orth and Emily Salfer won 6-0, 6-1 for St. Peter (5-1).
Blue Earth Area 7, River Valley 0: Addison Armstrong and Arika Howard both won singles matches 6-0, 6-0 in the Bucs’ home victory.
Tea Armstrong (6-0, 6-1) and Marissa Benz (6-0, 6-3) also won singles matches.
In doubles, McKenna Dutton and Kiley Rosenau (6-1, 6-0), Britt Howard and Lyndsey Borris (6-1, 6-1) and Cali Beyer and Olivia Dutton (6-0, 6-0) were winners.
Waseca 5, New Ulm 2: The Bluejays swept the doubles to win the Big South match.
Tanika Johnson and Emily Farley won 6-4, 5-7, 10-6 at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2 doubles, Nicola DeJager and Miranda Breck won 6-1, 6-0, and Grace Lapides and Jewel Paulson won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
Sarah Robbins (6-3, 6-4) and Brooke Hayes (6-3, 6-4) each won singles matches for Waseca.
New Ulm’s victories came from Makiah Otto (6-4, 6-3) at No. 1 singles and Malia Emerson (7-6 (3), 6-0) at No. 3 singles.
Waseca (1-4) plays at River Valley on Thursday.
Le Sueur-Henderson 6, Sibley East 1: The Giants swept the doubles competition to win the Minnesota River Conference match.
Mia Schwarz and Anna Pavlo won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles, while Darbi Dunning and Halle Bemmels were 6-1, 6-2 winners at No. 2. The No. 3 team of Bella Holloway and Elle Nesbit won 6-2, 6-1.
The Giants (5-0, 2-0 in MRC) got singles victories from Greta Nesbit (6-3, 6-2), Morgan Jones (6-1, 6-1) and Makenna Reinhardt (6-0, 6-0).
Sibley East’s victory came at No. 2 singles, where Rachel Widmer won 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Girls swimming
Mankato East/Loyola 96, Owatonna 82: Grace Busch and Eve Anderson each won four events as the Cougars won the virtual Big Nine meet at the East pool.
Busch took first in the 100-yard freestyle (58.08) and 100 backstroke (1:10.67), and Anderson won the 50 freestyle (27.21) and 500 freestyle (5:32.27).
Busch and Anderson joined Kaylee Sivertsen and Avery Schuh to win the 200 medley relay in 2:01.82. Busch, Schuh, Sivertsen and Maddie Hogue won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.25, while Anderson, Parker Beavens, Jayne Satre and Hogue won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:00.52.
Hogue took first in the 200 freestyle in 2:06.68, and Sivertsen won the 200 individual medley in 2:27.48. Schuh won the 100 breaststroke in 1:22.40, and Marah Dauk took first in diving with 167.05 points.
Mankato West 93, Albert Lea 79: Lucy Vogt, Sophia Leonard, Olivia Leonard and Annika Younge each won three events in the Scarlets’ virtual Big Nine victory at the East pool.
Vogt won the 50 freestyle in 27.01 and 100 freestyle in 59.99. Sophia Leonard placed first in the 500 freestyle in 5:43.05, and Olivia Leonard won the 200 individual medley in 2:17.20 and 100 backstroke in 1:07.62. Younge took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.23.
In the 200 medley relay, Sophia Leonard, Claire Bittner, Olivia Leonard and Younge won in 1:58.81. The 200 freestyle relay of Younge, Olivia Leonard, Vogt and Sophia Leonard took first in 1:48.59.
Claire Simmons placed first in the 200 freestyle in 2:19.06.
