MANKATO — Madie Clarke pitched three more perfect innings as Mankato East defeated Albert Lea 11-1 in five innings of Big Nine Conference softball Monday at Thomas Park.
Clarke, who didn’t allow a hit or walk over four innings in Saturday’s game against Austin, did the same Monday in three innings, striking out seven. Kylinn Stangl finished the game, allowing an unearned run on two hits with four strikeouts.
Peyton Stevermer had two hits, including an double, and two RBIs, and Stangl had a single, two-run double and three RBIs. Syd Jacobs had a hit and scored three runs.
East (8-2) hosts Faribault on Thursday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 6, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 5: Syd Schultz had a double, triple and four RBIs in the Panther’s Gopher Conference win at New Richland.
Sophie Stork, who was the winning pitcher, had a hit and two RBIs.
Emma Woratschka led the Bucs with three hits and two RBIs. Brielle Bartelt and Ellie Ready each had two hits and an RBI.
WEM (3-3, 3-1 in Gopher) plays United South Central on Thursday at Wells. NRHEG hosts Blue Earth Area on Tuesday.
Blooming Prairie 11, Maple River 8: Gabby Drews was 3 for 4 and scored two runs for the Eagles in a Gopher loss at Mapleton.
Jasmine Anderson was 3 for 5 with an RBI, and Ava Hermanson added two hits and two RBIs.
Maple River (2-3) hosts Hayfield on Thursday.
Madelia 10, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/ Truman 6, 11 innings: Corban Tatro pitched all 11 innings, giving up 10 hits and eight walks with 21 strikeouts in the nonconference game.
Tatro also had three hits and two RBIs, and Audrey Zaleski added two hits and two RBIs. Addie Ahern, Abby Jacobs and Brooke Lensing each had two hits and an RBI.
Madelia (5-3) plays Thursday at Lake Crystal.
Baseball
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 5, Springfield 3: The Chargers scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to win the Tomahawk Conference game at Springfield.
Caleb Carlovsky pitched 6 1/3 inning to get the win, striking out six. Josh Giefer finished for the save.
Leyton Brau had a hit and three stolen bases, including a steal of home in the first inning. Cole Thompson also had a hit and three stolen bases.
MVL (7-0) plays a doubleheader against New Ulm Cathedral on Thursday.
Medford 13, United South Central 2: Andy Krohnberg, Bryce Sonnek and Ethan Bushlack each had a hit for the Rebels in the Gopher loss at Wells.
USC (2-4) plays at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Thursday.
Tennis
St. James Area 4, Waseca 3: St. James Area swept the doubles matches to claim the Big South Conference home win.
James Gutierrez and Rudolfo Arreola won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. The No. 2 team of Payton Brown and Andrei Rivera won 6-2, 6-1, and Zech Ciske and Juan Castaneda won 7-5, 7-6 (4) at No. 3. Preston Wagner had the Saints’ only singles win, gaining a 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 3.
Charlie Huttemier won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Dahmonik Deutsch (6-3, 6-3) and Ben Diedrich (7-6 (4), 6-4) each won singles matches.
Waseca will host New Ulm on Tuesday.
Lacrosse
Mankato boys 9, New Prague 4: Oliver Engelby and Joe Burns each scored two goals as Mankato won the nonconference match at New Prague.
Brady Hatkin, Gage Schmidt, Parker Anthony, Quintin Steindl and Andy Sorbo also each scored goal. Steindl, who had three assists, led the team with five ground balls and was 5 of 7 on faceoffs.
Mankato (3-1) plays at Northfield on Thursday.
Mankato girls 10, Rochester John Marshall 1: Gracie Bowman scored five goals and had one assist in the Big Nine victory at Rochester.
Alaina Spaude added two goals, and Annelise Winch had a goal and two assists. Elise Rykhus and Zoe Weir each scored one goal.
Taylor Gasswint made one save.
Mankato (2-2, 2-1 in Big Nine) hosts Northfield on Thursday.
Golf
Rochester Century boys 322, Albert Lea 328, Mankato East 345: Jake Kanzenbach had East’s low score of 81 in the Big Nine triangular at Albert Lea.
Tristan Hansen shot 85, followed by Carter Dean at 89 and Hayden Guillemette at 90.
The Cougars play in the Big Nine meet Thursday at Owatonna.
Mankato West girls 397, Owatonna 397, Faribault 475: Tealy Krosch was the medalist with a 94 for the Scarlets at a Big Nine triangular at Faribault.
West’s Ally Grabianowski and Kylie Peters each shot 97, and Ellie Carlson had 108.
West plays in the Big Nine meet Thursday at Winona.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton boys 186, Alden-Conger 194: Logan Thell shot the low round of 36 to help the Bulldogs win the dual meet at Oakview Golf Course.
JWP’s Steve Dimmel and Ethan Moravic tied for second at 46.
The girls’ medalist was Alden-Conger’s Emma Kleinschrodt at 54, one stroke ahead of JWP’s Dani Gerdts. There were not team scores for the girls.
