The Free Press
CLEVELAND — Kaylee Karels and Mariah McCabe each scored 14 points for Cleveland in a 49-26 victory over Mankato Loyola in a Valley Conference girls basketball game Monday.
Maddie Huiras led the Crusaders with 10 points.
Loyola (0-6) hosts New Ulm Cathedral on Thursday. Cleveland (3-4) plays at Lester Prairie on Jan. 3.
Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 79, Nicollet 78: The Jaguars overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to win the Valley game at Nicollet.
Olivia Mattson led the Jaguars with 32 points. McKenna Benck added 20 points, and Keira Benck scored 12 points.
Brooklyn Bode led Nicollet with 22 points, and Leah Bode added 17 points and seven rebounds. Savannah Klockziem scored 15 points, Hatti Hansen had 10 points and Shannon Soost totaled 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Nicollet (3-5) plays at Sleepy Eye on Tuesday.
Martin County West 68, Madelia 22: Alicia Grebenc, Ella Bergeman, Ollie Glover and Alicia Lugo each scored five points for Madelia in the Valley loss.
Bergeman led the team with nine rebounds.
Madelia plays at New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday.
Cedar Mountain 66, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 41: The Chargers dropped a Tomahawk Conference game at home.
No details were available.
MVL plays at the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva tournament, which begins Dec. 27.
New Ulm 71, Norwood Young America 64: Brooklyn Lewis had 17 points and four steals as the Eagles won a nonconference game at New Ulm.
Daviney Dreckman had 15 points and nnine rebounds, and Kenzie Enter added 13 points and four steals. Bryn Nesvold had 12 points and six rebounds.
The Eagles host Tri-City United on Thursday.
Boys basketball
Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 70, Nicollet 62: The Jaguars prevailed in a Valley game at Nicollet.
No details wee available.
Nicollet plays at Sleepy Eye on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.