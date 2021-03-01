The Free Press
JANESVILLE — Isaac Mueller scored 26 points and Ben Holden had 20 points and 20 rebounds as Cleveland defeated Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 71-40 in a Valley Conference boys basketball game Monday.
Eric Rohlfing added 14 points for the Clippers.
Memphis James and Landon Dimler each scored 15 points for JWP.
Cleveland (11-2) hosts Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons on Thursday. JWP plays at St. Clair on Thursday.
Nicollet 67, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 65: Shane Stevenson scored 24 points as the Raiders won the Valley game.
Colton Thomson added 18 points, and Tyler Laven scored 13.
Jamis Ulman and Gage McManemy each scored 18 for LCWM, while Zack Wells and Miles Flack both scored 11.
The Raiders (7-7, 5-5 in Valley) hosts Martin County West on Thursday.
Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain 62, Madelia 45: Ja‘Sean Glover scored the 2,000th points of his career, but the Jaguars won the Valley game at Madelia.
Glover finished with 23 points.
Madelia (4-10) plays at Edgerton on Saturday.
Hutchinson 72, St. Peter 63: Bennett Olson scored 22 points in the Saints’ nonconference home loss.
Ethan Grant added 18 points, and Josh Robb scored 9.
St. Peter (6-7) hosts Marshall on Friday.
Blue Earth Area 68, St. James Area 57: Gavin Storbeck scored 17 points and Cameron Anderson added 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the Big South Conference game at Blue Earth.
Ashton Lloyd added 12 points and nine rebounds for BEA, and Braden Gudahl scored 11.
Hayden Jones had 25 points and five assists to lead the Saints. Alex Stresseman scored 13 points and Steven Balbuena had 11 points and six assists.
Mayer Lutheran 82, Le Sueur-Henderson 48: Nathan Gregersen and Lucas Graff each scored 11 points in the Giants’ Minnesota River Conference home loss.
LSH (2-10) plays at home Thursday against Norwood Young America.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 86, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 59: Kyreis Harrison had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in MVL’s Tomahawk Conference road win.
Christian Edwards scored 17 points for MVL, and Leyton Brau added 10 points.
United South Central 69, Faaribault Bethlehem Academy 51: Riley Staloch had 29 points and 12 rebounds in the Rebels’ Gopher Conference win.
Blake Schroeder added 10 points, and Nick Bushlack had nine points and 10 assists.
Girls basketball
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 48, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 40: Ella Schlei scored 11 points and had nine rebounds to pace the Chargers in a Tomahawk Conference win.
Sam Dalueg added eight points and 11 rebounds.
Abby Heimkes led GFW with 19 points.
Blooming Prairie 67, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 35: Claire Adams scored 14 points in the nonconference loss at Blooming Prairie.
Emma Johnson added seven points for the Bulldogs.
Martin County West 52, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 41: Abbie Theusch scored 22 points for the Knights in the Valley Conference loss.
Kylie Korman added 14 points for ACGE.
Hills-Beaver Creek 45, Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 42: Brooke Naas led MLAC with 11 points in a Red Rock Conference loss at Mountain Lake.
Anika Fast scored 10 points, and Jaci Tollefson had 9.
Abby Knoblock led HBC with 21 points.
MLAC (5-9) hosts Westbrook-Walnut Grove on Thursday.
Hockey
Holy Angels 4, Mankato West boys 2: Holy Angels had a 48-18 advantage in shots on goal in the nonconference victory at Richfield.
Brandon Swenson and Gavin Brunmeier scored the West goals. Caleb Cross made 44 shots.
Wrestling
Medford 60, United South Central 21: Bryce Sonnek (120), Ethan Elvebak (132) and Micah Hamson (145) each won by fall in the Rebels’ Gopher Conferece loss.
Byron Getchell (126) also won by decision for the Rebels.
Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland 66, Maple River 9: Ethan Evenson (145) won a 7-3 decision for Maple River in the nonconference dual.
