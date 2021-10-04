The Free Press
NEW ULM — Mankato East/Loyola swept the doubles and defeated New Ulm 4-3 in the opening round of the Section 2AA girls tennis tournament Monday.
Addi Wassman and Peyton Stevermer won 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles. The team of Hannah Westman and Baylee Knott won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles, while Ashlyn Leddy and Mylie Gleason won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
East/Loyola’s Tiegen Richards won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 singles.
Makiah Otto (4-6, 6-2, 6-0), Lydia King (6-3, 6-0) and Emily Guggisberg (6-2, 6-1) won singles matches for New Ulm.
The Cougars play at Prior Lake today.
St. James Area 6, Maple River 1: The No. 1 doubles team of Allison Bluedorn and Keyana Haler won 6-3, 7-5 as the Saints opened the Section 2A quarterfinals with a home victory.
Jaelyn Haler won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.
Volleyball
Belle Plaine 3, Mankato West 2: Abbi Stierlen made 39 digs, moving past 1,000 for her career, in the Scarlets’ nonconference loss at Belle Plaine.
Scores were 25-15, 18-25, 25-16, 13-25, 15-8.
Grace Banse made 15 kills, Brooklyn Brovold had 12 kills, and Sydney McGraw added seven kills. Maddy Allex made 19 assists.
West (12-9) hosts Mankato East on Tuesday.
Nicollet 3, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 2: Marah Hulke had 11 kills, 16 assists and seven ace serves to help Nicollet to win 25-20, 23-25, 16-25, 25-13, 15-9 in a nonconference home match.
Olivia Whitmore also had 11 kills, and Hayley Selby made six blocks.
Nicollet (14-9) hosts Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop on Tuesday.
Sleepy Eye 3, Martin County West 0: Kadence Hesse had 10 kills and three blocks as Sleepy Eye grabbed a nonconference win 25-20, 25-15, 25-21.
Breaunna Mertz had nine kills and served three aces. Brooke Arneson served four aces, and Priscilla Martinez made 12 assists.
Sleepy Eye plays at Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on Thursday.
