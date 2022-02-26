MANKATO — Shae Gavin had two goals and an assist as Mankato East/Loyola defeated Luverne 7-1 in the semifinals of the Section 3A boys hockey tournament Saturday at All Seasons Arena.
Brayden Borgmeier scored two goals, Aiden Prochaska had a goal and two assists, and Christian Theuninck had a goal and assist. Austin Arnoldy also had a goal, and Parker Anthony and Landon Metcalfe each had two assists.
Caelin Brueske made 20 saves for the Cougars, who had 54 shots on goal.
The Cougars (16-10-1), the No. 2 seed, will face top-seeded New Ulm (21-6) in the section championship game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Wrestling
Section 2AA: Mankato East and Mankato West each advanced one wrestler from the section meet at Delano.
West's Gannon Rosenfeld was the champion at 220, pinning all three opponents in the first period.
East's Brian Thilges finished second at 170, winning by fall in the semifinals before dropping a 12-6 decision in the finals.
St. Peter's Harold Born (145), Brogan Hanson (160) and Kole Guth (182) each finished second to grab a state berth.
Tri-City United's Caden O'Malley won the 170 class, with teammates Carter O'Malley (138) and Caleb Whipps (152) both taking second.
Section 2A: Maple River/United South Central, which won the section team championship, will have seven wrestlers competing at the state tournament.
Boden Simon (132) and Ethan Evenson (145) each won their weight class at the section meet at Blue Earth. Wyatt Walters (106), Braxton Simon (120), Ethan Elvebak (126), Konner Harpestad (152) and Cooper Ochsendorf (160) each finished second to claim a state-tournament berth.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva's Ralph Roesler won the championship at 195, while teammates Nikolas Petsinger (132), Ben Hagen (220) and Makota Misgen (285) all placed second.
For Blue Earth Area, Adam Schavey took first at 182, and Kean Hicks (170) and Corey Kitchel (195) finished second.
Keegan Kuball of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton won the 285 class, and Carson Petry was second at 113.
St. Clair/Loyola's Simon Kruse was the champion at 113, and teammate Lucas Vaughn took second at 145. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet's Justin Slater took first at 220.
Boys basketball
Maple River 56, Hayfield 51: Lucas Doering had 15 points and eight rebounds as the Eagles rallied to win the inaugural Gopher Conference championship at Hayfield.
Maple River (23-4), the No. 6-ranked team in Class AA, trailed Hayfield 28-23 at halftime.
Zach Herrmann scored nine points, and Mason Frank had eight points off the bench in the second half. Mason Schirmer added seven points, five assists and five steals.
Ethan Pack had 17 points and Easton Frichter scored 13 for Hayfield, the No. 1-ranked team in Class A.
Girls basketball
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 65, Windom 40: Abbie Riederer had 27 points and four steals as the Chargers won in the Section 3AA playoffs.
Sam Dalueg had 16 rebounds, and Ella Schlie had 10 rebounds. Kaylee Hunter and Mia Johnson both had eight points and four assists.
MVL (21-6) plays Tuesday against Fairmont at a site to be determined.
